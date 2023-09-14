NFL

Titans Injury Report: DeAndre Hopkins Misses Practice Again

Owen Jones
Tennessee Titans DeAndre Hopkins’ status is in doubt for for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

 

Hopkins has been nursing an ankle injury and has not been spotted at practice for the second day in a row. Him not being at practice on Thursday is not a good sign for his availability on Sunday. At the very least, there is still one more day of practice Hopkins can still be apart of.

Hopkins had a relatively productive Week 1. He was, by far, quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s favorite target. Hopkins along with Derrick Henry were the lone bright spots on the offensive side of the ball. Hopkins caught 7 passes for only 65 yards. Tannehill had one of the worst statistical performances from any quarterback and it could get worse if Hopkins is not on the field. Hopkins signed a 2-year $26 million dollar deal in the offseason.

Treylon Burks

Treylon Burks also missed practice Wednesday due to a personal matter but returned today. Burks himself came back from a knee injury he suffered in the preseason. He looked to be over it and was he was a full-go in Week 1 against the Saints. However, Burks was definitely second on the pecking order. Burks only had two receptions for 18 yards. He would be the main beneficiary if Hopkins were to miss.

The Tennessee Titans are +350 to win the AFC South according to Tennessee sportsbooks.

Burks was a first round pick in last year’s NFL Draft and was infamously the pick that was slected after the Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Burks may not live up to the talent of Brown, but it is only his second season in the league, so it may be too early to tell.

