Three players who increased their draft stock after the 2025 NFL scouting combine

The 2025 NFL scouting combine wrapped up on Sunday, March 2. Several top prospects did not participate in on-field drills. This happens each year and it’s not out of the ordinary.

While players sat out, this allowed others to make a name for themselves. Three players stood out among the rest at the 2025 NFL scouting combine. They were Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart, Georgia’s Nick Emmanwori, and Texas’ Jahdae Barron.

What players won the 2025 NFL scouting combine?

Biggest Winners of the 2025 NFL Combine: 📈 Nick Emmanwori S

📈 Matthew Golden WR

📈 Armand Membou OL

📈 James Pearce Jr. DE

📈 Maxwell Hairston CB

📈 Shemar Stewart DE

📈 Quinn Ewers QB

📈 Jaxson Dart QB

📈 Bhayshul Tuten RB

📈 Mason Taylor TE

📈 Jared Wilson OL pic.twitter.com/OXHwHM498E — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) March 2, 2025



1. Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

For three seasons, Shemar Stewart played for Texas A&M. Coming into the 2025 NFL scouting combine, Stewart was a popular pick among draft analysts to have a strong performance. The 21-year-old did just that and then some. At six-foot-five, 281 pounds, Stewart ran a 4.59 40-yard dash. That’s highly impressive for a player of his size. Additionally, Stewart hit 40 inches on the vertical jump and 10 feet, 11 inches on the broad jump. Those were both in the top-fifth percentile of prospects since 1999. Shemar Stewart is expected to be a first-round pick in April.

2. Nick Emmanwori, Safety, Georgia

Georgia’s safety Nick Emmanwori was with the Bulldogs for three seasons. The 21-year-old played in 37 total games for Georgia and won a national championship with them in 2022. During his senior season in 2024, Emmanwori had 88 combined and 57 solo tackles, along with four interceptions and three tackles for loss. His two interceptions returned for touchdowns led all Division 1 players in 2024. At six-foot-three, 220 pounds, Emmanwori is a larger safety. However, he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. His 43-inch vertical jump was the best of all safeties. Nick Emmanwori put on a show at the 2025 NFL scouting combine.

3. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Former Texas CB Jahdae Barron is one of the older players in the 2025 draft class at 23. He’ll turn 24 next December. Barron played five seasons for the Longhorns and was a three-year starter. From 2020-2024, Barron played in 57 total games for Texas. His 16 games including the playoffs were the most of any season for Barron. He finished the year with 67 combined tackles, 46 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, and an SEC-leading five interceptions. There were no questions about Barron’s on-field IQ heading into the combine. Teams wanted to see size and speed up close. On his second 40-yard dash attempt, Barron ran a 4.39. Tied for the sixth-fastest of any CB at the 2025 combine. Barron is one of three CBs who could be selected in the first round.