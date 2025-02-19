NFL

Steelers’ George Pickens said Aaron Rodgers is his ‘dream teammate’

Zach Wolpin
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to decide the most important position this offseason. Who will be their QB in 2025? Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were both on one-year deals in 2024. 

Will the team find another QB through free agency this offseason or will they turn to the draft? Recently, Steelers WR George Pickens gave a slight hint at who he would like the team to sign. He said his “dream teammate” is Aaron Rodgers.

Will George Pickens get a chance to play with Aaron Rodgers?

After two seasons, Aaron Rodgers was cut by the New York Jets. The 2025 season will be his 21st year in the NFL. Rodgers is set to be a free agent since New York released him. That gives the 41-year-old plenty of options this offseason to find a new team in 2025. Recently, there have been rumblings of Rodgers signing with the Steelers next season. With their current draft position, finding a QB through free agency might be in their best interest.

Steelers WR George Pickens was being interviewed and said his “dream teammate” would be Aaron Rodgers. Playing alongside Rodgers in 2025 is not out of the question for Pittsburgh. They need a signal-caller for next season and Rodgers is certainly available. At this stage in his career, Rodgers would only be around for another year or two. He would not be the long-term solution for the Steelers but he could help buy them some time.

George Pickens is heading into his fourth season with the Steelers in 2025. His most productive campaign was in 2023 with Kenny Pickett as his QB. Pickens had a career-high 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. His (18.1) yards per reception in 2023 was the highest in the NFL. The 23-year-old is a playmaking WR who would benefit from playing with a seasoned veteran like Rodgers. Will the Steelers consider Rodgers to be their QB in 2025?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
