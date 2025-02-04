NFL

The Rams are openly seeking to trade All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp this offseason

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the Los Angeles Rams finished 10-7 and won the NFC West. They beat the Vikings 27-9 in the wildcard round. However, the Rams lost a tough game 28-22 in the divisional round to the Eagles. 

After that loss to Philadelphia, WR Cooper Kupp said his future with the Rams is out of his control. On Monday, Kupp went on social media and said the Rams are openly seeking to trade him. He’s played all eight of his professional seasons with Los Angeles.

Where will the Rams trade Cooper Kupp?


With a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Rams selected WR Cooper Kupp from Eastern Washington. The 31-year-old just finished his eighth season with the Rams in 2024. In 2021, Cooper Kupp was a triple-crown WR, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. After that spectacular year, he signed a three-year, $80 million extension with the Rams. Since then, Kupp has not come close to his production from his All-Pro season in 2021.

Cooper Kupp just finished the first season of that three-year extension in 2024. He’s owed $29.8 million in 2025 and $27.3 million in 2026. If the team trades Kupp post-June 1, they will save $20 million toward their 2025 salary cap. That is the route that Los Angeles wants to take. The Rams are actively shopping Cooper Kupp this offseason. We could see the star WR traded ahead of the NFL draft to a team that’s willing to take a chance on Kupp.

Since his All-Pro season in 2021, Kupp hasn’t played in a full season. In 2024, he played in 12 games for the Rams and made 11 starts. He had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Puka Nacua led the Rams in receptions and receiving yards in 2024. If Los Angeles trades Kupp, Nacua will be their new WR1. With the talent that Kupp has shown in the past, someone will take a chance on the 31-year-old. He still believes he has years of quality football left. Where will Cooper Kupp play in 2025?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
