The Rams are openly seeking to trade All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp this offseason

In 2024, the Los Angeles Rams finished 10-7 and won the NFC West. They beat the Vikings 27-9 in the wildcard round. However, the Rams lost a tough game 28-22 in the divisional round to the Eagles.

After that loss to Philadelphia, WR Cooper Kupp said his future with the Rams is out of his control. On Monday, Kupp went on social media and said the Rams are openly seeking to trade him. He’s played all eight of his professional seasons with Los Angeles.

Where will the Rams trade Cooper Kupp?

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s… pic.twitter.com/XWmbGVscGy — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 4, 2025



With a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Rams selected WR Cooper Kupp from Eastern Washington. The 31-year-old just finished his eighth season with the Rams in 2024. In 2021, Cooper Kupp was a triple-crown WR, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. After that spectacular year, he signed a three-year, $80 million extension with the Rams. Since then, Kupp has not come close to his production from his All-Pro season in 2021.

Cooper Kupp just finished the first season of that three-year extension in 2024. He’s owed $29.8 million in 2025 and $27.3 million in 2026. If the team trades Kupp post-June 1, they will save $20 million toward their 2025 salary cap. That is the route that Los Angeles wants to take. The Rams are actively shopping Cooper Kupp this offseason. We could see the star WR traded ahead of the NFL draft to a team that’s willing to take a chance on Kupp.

Since his All-Pro season in 2021, Kupp hasn’t played in a full season. In 2024, he played in 12 games for the Rams and made 11 starts. He had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Puka Nacua led the Rams in receptions and receiving yards in 2024. If Los Angeles trades Kupp, Nacua will be their new WR1. With the talent that Kupp has shown in the past, someone will take a chance on the 31-year-old. He still believes he has years of quality football left. Where will Cooper Kupp play in 2025?