The New York Jets plan to release WR Davante Adams if they cannot find a trade partner

The 2024 season was another disastrous year for the New York Jets. It was Aaron Rodgers’ first full season as the starting QB. New York finished 5-12 and they have the sixth pick in the 2025 draft.

Mid-way through last season, the Jets traded with Las Vegas for WR Davante Adams. The Jets hoped this move would help spark a team that was 2-6 at the time. That did not happen and Adams’ time in New York is likely over. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Jets plan to release Davante Adams if they cannot find a trade partner.

Where will Davante Adams play in 2025?

From our Combine coverage: The #Jets are moving on from big-name WR Davante Adams, as they are taking calls on him, sources say. If no trade, they are expected to release him. pic.twitter.com/WYYMAkOK9r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2025



It’s no surprise the Jets plan to part ways with Davante Adams. The 32-year-old has a $38.2 million salary cap number in 2025. New York wants no part of that. This news of the Jets cutting ties with Adams comes shortly after the team said they would not bring back Aaron Rodgers. Davanate Adams was brought in to play with Aaron Rodgers.

Moving on from Adams is a logical move for the Jets. In 2024, Adams played in 11 games for New York. He had 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. However, it took 114 targets for Adams to have 67 receptions. Adams caught just (45.6) percent of his passes. The All-Pro WR was inefficient in his short time with New York.

As a playmaker, Davante Adams can still hold his own in the NFL. However, his $38.2 million price tag is far too high. Adams did finish with 1,000+ receiving yards in 2024. Only because Aaron Rodgers peppered him with targets. Both Adams and Rodgers are searching for new teams in 2025. With Matthew Safford staying in LA, there are rumors Rodgers could stay in New York and play for the Giants. Would Davante Adams join Rodgers if the Giants signed his long-time QB? We’ll see what the offseason holds for them both.