The New York Jets plan to release WR Davante Adams if they cannot find a trade partner

Zach Wolpin
The 2024 season was another disastrous year for the New York Jets. It was Aaron Rodgers’ first full season as the starting QB. New York finished 5-12 and they have the sixth pick in the 2025 draft. 

Mid-way through last season, the Jets traded with Las Vegas for WR Davante Adams. The Jets hoped this move would help spark a team that was 2-6 at the time. That did not happen and Adams’ time in New York is likely over. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Jets plan to release Davante Adams if they cannot find a trade partner.

Where will Davante Adams play in 2025?


It’s no surprise the Jets plan to part ways with Davante Adams. The 32-year-old  has a $38.2 million salary cap number in 2025. New York wants no part of that. This news of the Jets cutting ties with Adams comes shortly after the team said they would not bring back Aaron Rodgers. Davanate Adams was brought in to play with Aaron Rodgers.

Moving on from Adams is a logical move for the Jets. In 2024, Adams played in 11 games for New York. He had 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. However, it took 114 targets for Adams to have 67 receptions. Adams caught just (45.6) percent of his passes. The All-Pro WR was inefficient in his short time with New York.

As a playmaker, Davante Adams can still hold his own in the NFL. However, his $38.2 million price tag is far too high. Adams did finish with 1,000+ receiving yards in 2024. Only because Aaron Rodgers peppered him with targets. Both Adams and Rodgers are searching for new teams in 2025. With Matthew Safford staying in LA, there are rumors Rodgers could stay in New York and play for the Giants. Would Davante Adams join Rodgers if the Giants signed his long-time QB? We’ll see what the offseason holds for them both.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

