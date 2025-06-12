The New England Patriots will unveil Tom Brady’s statue at their preseason game on August 8

June 12 is considered “Tom Brady Day” by the New England Patriots. One year ago to the day, Brady was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. His number 12 jersey will never be worn by another player in New England.

At that Hall of Fame induction, the Patriots announced Brady would be honored with a statue. Due to his busy broadcasting schedule with Fox, Brady was unable to be in New England last season. On August 8, the Patriots will unveil Tom Brady’s statue at their preseason game vs. the Commanders.

Tom Brady’s statue is bronze and stands 12 feet tall

Mark your calendars: The #Patriots will unveil their Tom Brady statue on Aug. 8 prior to their preseason game against the #Commanders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 12, 2025



On June 12, 2025, the Patriots announced they will unveil Tom Brady’s statue on August 8 at their preseason game vs. the Commanders. The ceremony will take place outside the Patriots’ Hall of Fame at Patriot Place. This announcement was made exactly one year after Brady was inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame. Last summer, 60,00 fans packed into Gillette Stadium to celebrate the seven-time Super Bowl Champion.

Six of those seven championships were with the Patrios. New England won in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018. Tom completely changed the trajectory of the Patriots’ franchise when he became the starting QB. He replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe in 2001, and the rest is history. Over his historic NFL career, Brady is a 15-time Pro Bowler, a three-time league MVP, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, and a three-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Following the 2022 season, Tom Brady retired from the NFL after 23 seasons. He’s eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame in 2028. The 47-year-old holds several all-time NFL records, including 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdown passes, and 251 regular-season wins. Brady has 219 regular-season wins, 74,751 passing yards, and 541 passing touchdowns with the Patriots. On August 8, the Patriots will unveil Tom Brady’s statue at their preseason game vs. the Commanders. Another way to honor the legendary QB who rewrote the history of the New England Patriots.