The Minnesota Vikings are unlikely to use the franchise tag on QB Sam Darnold

In 2024, Sam Darold had a breakout year in the NFL. It was his first season with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold was on a one-year, $10 million deal. He more than exceeded his expectations with Minnesota.

Darnold started all 17 games for the Vikings in 2024 and went 14-3. After his career-best season, the Vikings will not use the franchise tag on the 27-year-old. There is hope that the two sides can reach an agreement this offseason for a long-term extension.

Sam Darnold will not be franchise-tagged by the Vikings

Vikings QB Sam Darnold is unlikely to be franchise tagged ahead of Tuesday’s 4 pm ET deadline, per league sources. Minnesota still is interested in working to re-sign Darnold, but it is likely to be without any tag. pic.twitter.com/wJLma2AIzs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2025



Heading into the 2024 season, the Vikings had two QBs. Sam Darnold was their veteran QB and J.J. McCarthy was the rookie first-round pick. Many media members across the league expected Darnold to start the season. Somewhere in the year, they would turn the reigns over to McCarthy. However, that plan went sideways when the rookie suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.

That forced Sam Darnold into a full-time starting role for the first time since the 2021 season. In 17 starts for the Vikings in 2024, Darnold had a career-best season, going 14-3. His 4,319 yards and 35 passing touchdowns were new career-highs. He was top five in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Enough for Darnold to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

After his career-best season, the Vikings have a predicament ahead. Sam Darnold looked incredible with the Vikings in 2024. However, the team is invested in the future of J.J. McCarthy. Darnold will turn 28 this summer and is just hitting the prime of his career. Will the Vikings let Darnold walk after his career-best season? Free agency begins at 4:00 p.m. EST on March 12.