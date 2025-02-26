The Vikings could use Sam Darnold as a trade piece to restock their draft picks

In 2024, the Minnesota Vikings finished 14-3. During the 2024 draft, the Vikings selected QB J.J. McCarthy in the first round. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.

That made Sam Darnold Minnesota’s starter for the entire 2024 season. The Vikings finished 14-3, second in the NFC North, and were the #5 seed in the NFC playoffs. Despite a loss in the wildcard round, Darnold had an impressive year with Minnesota. NFL insiders have suggested the Vikings could get a haul of picks for Darnold if they were to trade him.

Would the Vikings trade Sam Darnold after his best season in the NFL?

From The Insiders in Indy: The #Vikings have not made a QB decision yet. But if(!) they are comfortable enough for JJ McCarthy to be the guy, they’re in an unbelievable situation with Sam Darnold. pic.twitter.com/29j0i5cbgk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2025



The Minnesota Vikings have a decision to make a QB this offseason. Sam Darnold led the team to a 14-3 record in 2024 and had his best season as a pro. However, the Vikings have a player who they drafted to be their next franchise QB. J.J. McCarthy was coming off a win in the 2023 National Championship game with Michigan. Analysts around the league believed Sam Darnold would have started the year at QB and then turned to J.J. McCarthy.

A season-ending knee injury in the preseason changed those plans quickly for Minnesota. They had no choice but to start Darnold for the entire year. His 4,319 yards and 35 passing touchdowns were far-and-away career-highs for the 27-year-old. After his best season in the NFL, the Vikings have a decision to make.

Do they bring back Sam Darnold or potentially trade him? There’s still a large unknown surrounding J.J. McCarthy. He has little to no experience in the NFL. McCarthy was injured in his first preseason game. NFL insiders have suggested the Vikings could trade Sam Darnold and get a haul of picks in return. If Minnesota believes in McCarthy as their future QB, they’ll at least take calls on trading Darnold this offseason.