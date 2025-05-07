NFL

The Jaguars have released WR Gave Davis one season after signing him to a three-year deal

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Gabe Davis Jags pic
Gabe Davis Jags pic

In the 2025 NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the fifth overall pick. However, they made a deal with the Cleveland Browns to trade up to the #2 pick. 

With that selection, the Jaguars drafted Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter out of Colorado. Hunter is a unique talent who plans to play both sides of the ball in the NFL. Jacksonville said they will initially start Hunter at WR. On Wednesday, the Jaguars announced they are releasing veteran WR Gabe Davis. Not a surprise after the team drafted Travis Hunter.

Gabe Davis played one season for the Jacksonville Jaguars


The Buffalo Bills selected WR Gabe Davis in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played the first four seasons of his career for the Bills. Following the 2023 season, Buffalo parted ways with several key players, including Davis. Ahead of the 2024 season, Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Davis played in 10 games and made nine starts for the Jags last season.

Against the Lions in Week 11, Davis tore his meniscus and missed the rest of the year. He finished with 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in his Jacksonville career. On Wednesday, the Jaguars released Gabe Davis after just one season. ESPN’s Mike DiRocco noted that the team will take on a $20.3 million dead-cap charge for the 2025 season. That’s a number Jacksonville is willing to pay to part ways with Davis.

Gabe Davis was due $12.5 million in 2025. It makes sense why the Jags released Davis. Last season, Jacksonville picked WR Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU with the 23rd pick. Thomas Jr. exploded for 87 catches, 1,282 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. With the addition of Travis Hunter, it’s easy to see why the Jags were ready to move on from Gave Davis. In March, Jacksonville also released WR Christian Kirk, TE Evan Engram, and WR Josh Reynolds. The Jags are moving in a different direction with a first-year head coach and GM.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Gabe Davis Jags pic
NFL

LATEST The Jaguars have released WR Gave Davis one season after signing him to a three-year deal

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 07 2025
Justin Tucker
NFL
Why has veteran kicker Justin Tucker been released by the Baltimore Ravens and who will replace him?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 06 2025

The Baltimore Ravens have released Justin Tucker after 13 years, with one of the league’s best kickers currently under investigation for improper conduct. Justin Tucker released by the Ravens There…

Abdul Carter Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ rookie Abdul Carter was another player who was prank-called on draft night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 30 2025

Last Thursday, the 2025 NFL draft took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. One issue the NFL ran into this draft season was prank calls from outside numbers.  Browns QB Shedeur…

Screenshot 2025 04 30 at 13.31.22
NFL
NFL Hall of Famer claims Shedeur Sanders threw away $30-50 million in pre-draft interviews
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 30 2025
George Kittle 49ers pic
NFL
49ers veteran TE George Kittle signed a massive four-year, $76.4 million extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 29 2025
Mel Kiper ESPN pic
NFL
ESPN’s Mel Kiper called the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 draft ‘ho-hum’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025
Jax Ulbrich pic
NFL
Multiple players were prank-called by the same number/area code during the 2025 NFL draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025
Arrow to top