The Jaguars have released WR Gave Davis one season after signing him to a three-year deal

In the 2025 NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the fifth overall pick. However, they made a deal with the Cleveland Browns to trade up to the #2 pick.

With that selection, the Jaguars drafted Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter out of Colorado. Hunter is a unique talent who plans to play both sides of the ball in the NFL. Jacksonville said they will initially start Hunter at WR. On Wednesday, the Jaguars announced they are releasing veteran WR Gabe Davis. Not a surprise after the team drafted Travis Hunter.

Gabe Davis played one season for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Last off-season, the Jaguars signed then free-agent WR Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract. Davis played 10 games with the Jaguars, catching 20 passes for 239 yards. https://t.co/Rp0sjXtVs2 pic.twitter.com/V3BksthhTy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2025



The Buffalo Bills selected WR Gabe Davis in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played the first four seasons of his career for the Bills. Following the 2023 season, Buffalo parted ways with several key players, including Davis. Ahead of the 2024 season, Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Davis played in 10 games and made nine starts for the Jags last season.

Against the Lions in Week 11, Davis tore his meniscus and missed the rest of the year. He finished with 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in his Jacksonville career. On Wednesday, the Jaguars released Gabe Davis after just one season. ESPN’s Mike DiRocco noted that the team will take on a $20.3 million dead-cap charge for the 2025 season. That’s a number Jacksonville is willing to pay to part ways with Davis.

Gabe Davis was due $12.5 million in 2025. It makes sense why the Jags released Davis. Last season, Jacksonville picked WR Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU with the 23rd pick. Thomas Jr. exploded for 87 catches, 1,282 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. With the addition of Travis Hunter, it’s easy to see why the Jags were ready to move on from Gave Davis. In March, Jacksonville also released WR Christian Kirk, TE Evan Engram, and WR Josh Reynolds. The Jags are moving in a different direction with a first-year head coach and GM.