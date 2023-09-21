In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans had the third overall pick. They chose CB Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU. One pick after Stingley was Sauce Gardner by the New York Jets. Playing the same position and being drafted back-to-back, Stingely and Gardner are often compared.

In just one season, the Texans were proved wrong by drafting Derek Stingley. Sauce Gardner went on to win DROY last season for the Jets and got first-team All-Pro honors. Stingely came nowhere close to having that kind of production. At practice on Wednesday, the 22-year-old injured his hamstring and could be placed on the IR.

This could be the second season in a row that Derek Stingley Jr. misses significant time

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: #Texans starting CB Derek Stingley suffered injury to his hamstring in practice, and could be placed on Injured Reserve, per @KPRC2 Stingley, the number 3 overall pick in the 2022 Draft, was picked one spot ahead of #Jets star Sauce Gardner. Stingley has dealt… https://t.co/RDFPUN1sXR pic.twitter.com/IvuF0eXpLX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 21, 2023



Texans’ reporter Aaron Wilson was the first to report Stingley’s injury. He said that after getting an MRI, the Texans could possibly place him on the IR. If that happens, Stingley would miss a minimum of four games. As a rookie in 2022, Stingley played in nine games and missed eight. Houston was hoping that the young CB would be able to gain valuable experience this season. He won’t be able to do that from the bench.

Replacing Stingely at CB for the Texans is veteran Shaq Griffin. He’s played for the Seahawks and Jaguars in his career. This is his first season with the Texans. Due to hip and back injuries, the 28-year-old only played in five games for the Jaguars last season. With the Texans in 2023, Griffin was more of a depth piece. Through two games, he’s only been on the field for five percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

This was the only catch that Derek Stingley Jr. allowed in week 2, and it wasn’t even his fault. It was the 2nd string safety who didn’t provide help over the top and blew the coverage. pic.twitter.com/jZ0RQeIdxJ — andrew🍊 (@Shitpost_Astros) September 18, 2023



In Week 3, the Texans are on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Without Stingley, Trevor Lawrence should have a big game passing the ball. The Texans’ defense allowed 25 points in Week 1 and 31 in Week 2.