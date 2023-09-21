NFL

Texans Injury Report: Derek Stingley Jr. could be placed on the IR after suffering a hamstring injury in practice

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Derek Stingely Jr. Texans pic
Derek Stingely Jr. Texans pic

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans had the third overall pick. They chose CB Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU. One pick after Stingley was Sauce Gardner by the New York Jets. Playing the same position and being drafted back-to-back, Stingely and Gardner are often compared. 

In just one season, the Texans were proved wrong by drafting Derek Stingley. Sauce Gardner went on to win DROY last season for the Jets and got first-team All-Pro honors. Stingely came nowhere close to having that kind of production. At practice on Wednesday, the 22-year-old injured his hamstring and could be placed on the IR.

This could be the second season in a row that Derek Stingley Jr. misses significant time


Texans’ reporter Aaron Wilson was the first to report Stingley’s injury. He said that after getting an MRI, the Texans could possibly place him on the IR. If that happens, Stingley would miss a minimum of four games. As a rookie in 2022, Stingley played in nine games and missed eight. Houston was hoping that the young CB would be able to gain valuable experience this season. He won’t be able to do that from the bench.

Replacing Stingely at CB for the Texans is veteran Shaq Griffin. He’s played for the Seahawks and Jaguars in his career. This is his first season with the Texans. Due to hip and back injuries, the 28-year-old only played in five games for the Jaguars last season. With the Texans in 2023, Griffin was more of a depth piece. Through two games, he’s only been on the field for five percent of the team’s defensive snaps.


In Week 3, the Texans are on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Without Stingley, Trevor Lawrence should have a big game passing the ball. The Texans’ defense allowed 25 points in Week 1 and 31 in Week 2.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Derek Stingely Jr. Texans pic
NFL

LATEST Texans Injury Report: Derek Stingley Jr. could be placed on the IR after suffering a hamstring injury in practice

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  45s
USATSI 21444925 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs San Francisco 49ers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5min

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Daniel Jones for San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. BetOnline have released their prop…

USATSI 21443709 168397130 lowres
NFL
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs New York Giants
Author image Joe Lyons  •  21min

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Deebo Samuel for the San Francisco 49ers’ first home game of the season vs New York Giants. BetOnline have…

USATSI 21444322 168397130 lowres
NFL
Christian McCaffrey Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs New York Giants
Author image Joe Lyons  •  39min
USATSI 21443798 168397130 lowres
NFL
Brock Purdy Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs New York Giants
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
Justin Pugh Giants pic
NFL
Are the Giants looking to sign their former first round pick from the 2013 Draft?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Barkley and Thomas Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas to miss TNF matchup against the 49ers in Week 3
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Arrow to top