Texans GM Nick Caserio said the "door is always open" for Stefon Diggs to return

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the Houston Texans finished 10-7 during the regular season. That was first in the AFC South and Houston hosted a playoff game. They beat the Chargers in the wildcard but would lose to the Chiefs in the divisional round. 

Houston had several major injuries at WR in 2024. That included Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell. Diggs had his contract adjusted upon landing with the Texans. He is set to become a free agent this offseason. Despite his injury, Texans GM Nick Caserio said the “door is always open” for Stefon Diggs to return.

Will Stefon Diggs re-sign with the Texans?


After four seasons in Buffalo, the team traded Stefon Diggs to the Texans. In 2023, Houston’s WR core was highlighted by Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Adding Stefon Diggs to the mix made the Texans a legitimate offensive threat on paper. However, two of those three WRs failed to stay healthy in 2024. Tank Dell played in 14 games for Houston but he suffered a gruesome knee injury. There is fear that Dell could miss the majority of the 2025 season as well.

During their eighth game of the season, WR Stefon Diggs tore his ACL. It was the first time in his professional career that he did not play 13+ games. Additionally, his streak of six straight seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards came to an end. Diggs was playing on an expiring contract and he is set to be a free agent this offseason. After tearing his ACL, teams could be hesitant to sign Diggs.

Texans GM Nick Caserio said ” the door is always open” for Diggs to return. Tank Dell will need significant time to recover from his knee injury. Re-signing Diggs might be in the best interest of the Texans. With the draft coming up in just over two months, we’ll see if Houston tries to add to their WR core.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

