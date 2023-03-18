Tennis News: Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Indian Wells Final

The 2023 Australian Open women’s singles tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka is having an outstanding year.

Winning her maiden Grand Slam in January has given her a glow and an even more unrelenting perseverance on the tennis court.

Sabalenka continued her winning ways on Friday, March 17, by defeating Maria Sakarri in straight sets to advance to the final.

Sabalenka awaits the winner of the other fascinating semifinal between World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and the 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina.

She has never been to the Indian Wells final and is thrilled to make her appearance in 2023 in what is commonly called “The Fifth Major”.

Sabalenka said:

“It sounds crazy. I’m super happy. It’s going to be huge. As I said at the beginning of this tournament, it feels like a Grand Slam. Bc [because] of you guys you make it really special… I really want to hold the trophy as a singles champion”

Women’s Tennis Is Thriving

For those concerned about the absence of Grand Slam champions Ashleigh Barty and Serena Williams (retirement), Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber (maternity leave), and Simona Halep (suspension), they need not worry any longer.

Women’s tennis is thriving.

Iga Swiatek has held the World No. 1 position for 50 consecutive weeks, but Sabalenka is definitely knocking on the door.

American fans have high-ranking players, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, also jumping up the rankings.

In addition, there is the return of the 2019 U.S. Open Bianca Andreescu after injuries and time off and the anticipated return of former World No. 3 Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in April.

It is a fun time to be a tennis fan.

Swiatek had the best 2022 after the unexpected retirement of Barty, but Rybakina is another player that has been quietly climbing the rankings.

Next Stop Is The Second Half Of The Sunshine Double: Miami

March is a great month for tennis in general.

So it is a bonus to see such high-quality play so early in the season.

Following the conclusion of Indian Wells, the players will jet off to Miami for another player and fan-favorite event: the 2023 Miami Open.

