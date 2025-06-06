Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach his first French Open final, setting up clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

The shadows grew long at Roland-Garros, and for a moment, it felt like we were watching a torch being passed. Novak Djokovic, the enduring titan of men’s tennis, stood across from Jannik Sinner, the world No. 1 whose youthful composure was as precise as his forehand. In a semifinal that felt like more than just a match, Sinner outlasted and outclassed Djokovic, claiming a straight-set victory, 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3), and with it, a chance to play for his first French Open crown.

Djokovic, 38 and still every bit the tactician, fought back in trademark fashion. He rallied through tough points, fought off a match point, and nearly forced a fourth set. But time — and Sinner — were too much. His 53 unforced errors told the tale. As he hit the final ball into the net, the weight of the moment was palpable. For the first time in 15 years, Djokovic lost a Roland-Garros semifinal in straight sets.

For Sinner, the victory is another brick laid on the road to greatness. Already the 2024 U.S. Open and 2025 Australian Open champion, he now stands one win away from a third consecutive Grand Slam.

Alcaraz Finds His Rhythm, Musetti Fades with Injury

Hours earlier, Carlos Alcaraz stepped onto the same court as a defending champion with much to prove. His semifinal started slowly, marred by errors and tentative play, and Lorenzo Musetti seized the moment, taking the first set 6-4. But champions don’t panic — they adjust. Alcaraz found his rhythm late in the second set, surviving a tiebreaker to draw level. And from there, he turned a tight match into a runaway.

Alcaraz won the third set 6-0 with authority, his groundstrokes finding every corner of the court. Musetti, who had played brilliantly through the tournament, began to falter physically. Midway through the third set, he sought treatment on his left hamstring. The injury clearly affected his movement and confidence. Alcaraz, sensing the shift, pounced. In the fourth set, leading 2-0, Musetti signaled to the chair umpire — and to the crowd — that his run was done. He retired, unable to continue.

For Alcaraz, the result means a second straight French Open final. The Spaniard has shown time and again that he plays his best when the lights shine brightest. He now prepares for the challenge of dethroning the current world No. 1.

The Stage Is Set for a Clash of Generations

On Sunday, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the French Open final — a showdown that feels like the future made manifest. Two Grand Slam champions, both under 25, both at the height of their powers, will battle for the sport’s most grueling major on clay.

They’ve met ten times already in their young careers, splitting those matches 5-5. Every meeting has felt like a preview of something bigger, something defining. This time, that future is now. For Alcaraz, it’s a chance to defend his title and further entrench himself as the face of a new era. For Sinner, it’s an opportunity to complete a historic three-Slam run and capture the elusive clay crown.

Their paths to the final were different. Alcaraz overcame early jitters and physical tests. Sinner stared down one of the sport’s most iconic figures and didn’t blink. Sunday will be about nerve, shot-making, endurance — but most of all, belief.

Sunday Showdown: What to Know

French Open Men’s Final Date: Sunday, June 8 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET TV: NBC, Peacock Streaming: Peacock, NBC Sports app Matchup: No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz



As the red clay of Roland-Garros settles, one question remains: whose moment will this become? In the City of Light, the brightest star is yet to rise.