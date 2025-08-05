NFL

Teddy Bridgewater is expected to sign with the Buccaneers for 2025

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Teddy Bridgewater Lions pic
Teddy Bridgewater Lions pic

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with injuries in the QB room. Baker Mayfield has a slight hand injury, and Michael Pratt is dealing with back issues. 

With that news, the Bucs have gone out and signed a veteran QB to their roster. Teddy Bridgewater is visiting on Tuesday with Tampa Bay and is expected to sign with the team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report. The 32-year-old is a backup QB who brings stability and insurance to their roster.

Will Teddy Bridgewater see real playing time for Tampa Bay in 2025?


In the 2014 NFL draft, the Vikings used the 32nd pick to select QB Teddy Bridgewater out of Louisville. Over his 10-year NFL career, Bridgewater has played for six franchises. The Buccaneers will be his seventh. His last significant playing time in the NFL was during the 2022 season. Bridgewater played in five games for the Dophins and made two starts.

Over the last two regular seasons, Bridgewater has appeared in just one game for the Detroit Lions. He served as the backup to Jared Goff in December 2024. The veteran QB was also on the roster for the Lions’ playoff run. At the end of a 45-31 loss to the Commanders, Bridgewater attempted one pass.

At the moment, the Buccaneers are dealing with a few injuries in their QB room. That’s why the team is signing veteran Teddy Bridgewater for the 2025 season. Starting QB Baker Mayfield suffered a hand injury but is expected to return soon. Backup Michael Pratt is dealing with a lingering back issue. Teddy Bridgewater is a capable backup who gives the Bucs insurance at QB if needed.

The Buccaneers have been extremely lucky that Baker Mayfield has started 17 games in two consecutive seasons. Kyle Trask is listed as the second-string QB, but the 27-year-old has seen limited playing time. Would the Bucs turn to Teddy Bridgewater in 2025 before Kyle Trask? The team hopes that decision never has to be made.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Kaleb Johnson Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson is the third-string RB on their first 2025 depth chart

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 05 2025
Teddy Bridgewater Lions pic
NFL
Teddy Bridgewater is expected to sign with the Buccaneers for 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 05 2025

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with injuries in the QB room. Baker Mayfield has a slight hand injury, and Michael Pratt is dealing with…

Emeka Egbuka Bucs pic
NFL
Tampa Bay’s rookie WR is making a name for himself at training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 04 2025

In 2024, the Buccaneers were a top-four scoring offense in the NFL. They were tied with the Philadelphia Eagles at 29.0 points per game. Additionally, their 393.2 total yards of…

Caleb Williams Bears pic
NFL
Ben Johnson said the Bears’ offense on Sunday was ‘sloppier’ than anticipated
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 04 2025
Khalil Shakir Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Khalil Shakir is ‘week-to-week’ with due to a high ankle sprain
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 04 2025
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
NFL
Micah Parsons is ‘considering drastic measures’ amid contract negotiations with Dallas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2025
Baker Mayfield Bucs pic
NFL
Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield suffered a contusion on his throwing hand
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2025
Arrow to top