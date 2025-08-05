Teddy Bridgewater is expected to sign with the Buccaneers for 2025

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with injuries in the QB room. Baker Mayfield has a slight hand injury, and Michael Pratt is dealing with back issues.

With that news, the Bucs have gone out and signed a veteran QB to their roster. Teddy Bridgewater is visiting on Tuesday with Tampa Bay and is expected to sign with the team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report. The 32-year-old is a backup QB who brings stability and insurance to their roster.

Will Teddy Bridgewater see real playing time for Tampa Bay in 2025?

Tampa needed another quarterback because Buccaneers QB Michael Pratt has been dealing with a back injury. Plus, Bridgewater always has been widely respected and a player others want on their roster. Now Tampa adds QB help and another leader. https://t.co/QEZLifSmte — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2025



In the 2014 NFL draft, the Vikings used the 32nd pick to select QB Teddy Bridgewater out of Louisville. Over his 10-year NFL career, Bridgewater has played for six franchises. The Buccaneers will be his seventh. His last significant playing time in the NFL was during the 2022 season. Bridgewater played in five games for the Dophins and made two starts.

Over the last two regular seasons, Bridgewater has appeared in just one game for the Detroit Lions. He served as the backup to Jared Goff in December 2024. The veteran QB was also on the roster for the Lions’ playoff run. At the end of a 45-31 loss to the Commanders, Bridgewater attempted one pass.

That was fast: The #Bucs are hosting QB Teddy Bridgewater on a visit today, where he’s also undergoing a physical and could sign if all goes well. @BMac_SportsTalk first mentioned the Bridgewater to Tampa connection. pic.twitter.com/4oawGBR5Zz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 5, 2025

At the moment, the Buccaneers are dealing with a few injuries in their QB room. That’s why the team is signing veteran Teddy Bridgewater for the 2025 season. Starting QB Baker Mayfield suffered a hand injury but is expected to return soon. Backup Michael Pratt is dealing with a lingering back issue. Teddy Bridgewater is a capable backup who gives the Bucs insurance at QB if needed.

The Buccaneers have been extremely lucky that Baker Mayfield has started 17 games in two consecutive seasons. Kyle Trask is listed as the second-string QB, but the 27-year-old has seen limited playing time. Would the Bucs turn to Teddy Bridgewater in 2025 before Kyle Trask? The team hopes that decision never has to be made.