NFL

Tampa Bay’s rookie WR is making a name for himself at training camp

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Emeka Egbuka Bucs pic
Emeka Egbuka Bucs pic

In 2024, the Buccaneers were a top-four scoring offense in the NFL. They were tied with the Philadelphia Eagles at 29.0 points per game. Additionally, their 393.2 total yards of offense per game were third in the league. 

Tampa Bay expects to have a potent offense again in 2025. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are Baker Mayfield’s top targets on offense. However, one rookie WR is making a name for himself at training camp. First-round pick Emeka Egbuka has received praise from starting QB Baker Mayfield.

Early returns from rookie WR Emeka Egbuka are positive for the Buccaneers


With the 19th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Buccaneers selected WR Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State. The 22-year-old played all four of his collegiate seasons for the Buckeyes. As a senior in 2024, Egbuka had 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Egbuka is Ohio State’s all-time leader in receptions (205) and receiving yards (2,868).

Emeka Egbuka comes out of college as a polished receiver with plenty of experience. On Tampa Bay’s depth chart, Egbuka is their WR3. Only Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are ahead of him. They’ve both been with the team for at least eight or more seasons. That speaks volumes about how the Buccaneers value Egbuka. He’s their WR of the future, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano said he’s been the “talk of training camp.”

Head coach Todd Bowles said Egbuka’s knowledge is advanced for most players coming out of college. That’s allowed him to make a quick adjustment to life in the pros. Additionally, QB Baker Mayfield has been impressed with Emeka Egbuka. He said the rookie WR is doing “stuff you can’t teach.”

If the young WR starts to shine as a rookie, he could pass Chris Godwin and become the team’s WR2. Emeka Egbuka has adjusted quickly during training camp, and we’ll see how he does in real game action. Tampa Bay’s first preseason game is this Saturday, August 9, against the Titans. Expect to see WR Emeka Egbuka get plenty of playing time and reps ahead of the 2025 season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Emeka Egbuka Bucs pic
NFL

LATEST Tampa Bay’s rookie WR is making a name for himself at training camp

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 04 2025
Caleb Williams Bears pic
NFL
Ben Johnson said the Bears’ offense on Sunday was ‘sloppier’ than anticipated
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 04 2025

Following the 2024 season, the Bears parted ways with head coach Matt Eberflus. To replace him, the Bears hired highly coveted Ben Johnson. He was previously the offensive coordinator for…

Khalil Shakir Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Khalil Shakir is ‘week-to-week’ with due to a high ankle sprain
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 04 2025

Following the 2023 season, the Bills parted ways with two veteran WRs. Between Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, they saw over 240 targets combined. That left plenty of opportunity for…

Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
NFL
Micah Parsons is ‘considering drastic measures’ amid contract negotiations with Dallas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2025
Baker Mayfield Bucs pic
NFL
Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield suffered a contusion on his throwing hand
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2025
Terry McLaurin Commanders pic
NFL
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin requests a trade amid contract frustration
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2025
Jayden Daniels Commanders pic
NFL
Washington’s Jayden Daniels sees a ‘night and day’ difference in year two
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 31 2025
Arrow to top