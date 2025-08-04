Tampa Bay’s rookie WR is making a name for himself at training camp

In 2024, the Buccaneers were a top-four scoring offense in the NFL. They were tied with the Philadelphia Eagles at 29.0 points per game. Additionally, their 393.2 total yards of offense per game were third in the league.

Tampa Bay expects to have a potent offense again in 2025. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are Baker Mayfield’s top targets on offense. However, one rookie WR is making a name for himself at training camp. First-round pick Emeka Egbuka has received praise from starting QB Baker Mayfield.

Early returns from rookie WR Emeka Egbuka are positive for the Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield on new Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka: “He’s an absolute stud. He’s the real deal… But he’s just so damn smart. He’s willing to block, we can plug him at any of the 3 WR spots. It’s pretty exciting.” High praise for Egbuka from his QB. pic.twitter.com/gAf7PVExB9 — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) July 25, 2025



With the 19th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Buccaneers selected WR Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State. The 22-year-old played all four of his collegiate seasons for the Buckeyes. As a senior in 2024, Egbuka had 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Egbuka is Ohio State’s all-time leader in receptions (205) and receiving yards (2,868).

Emeka Egbuka comes out of college as a polished receiver with plenty of experience. On Tampa Bay’s depth chart, Egbuka is their WR3. Only Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are ahead of him. They’ve both been with the team for at least eight or more seasons. That speaks volumes about how the Buccaneers value Egbuka. He’s their WR of the future, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano said he’s been the “talk of training camp.”

New Bucs wideout Emeka Egbuka putting some work in receiving drills: pic.twitter.com/GmIYw0RbVl — River Wells (@riverhwells) July 23, 2025

Head coach Todd Bowles said Egbuka’s knowledge is advanced for most players coming out of college. That’s allowed him to make a quick adjustment to life in the pros. Additionally, QB Baker Mayfield has been impressed with Emeka Egbuka. He said the rookie WR is doing “stuff you can’t teach.”

If the young WR starts to shine as a rookie, he could pass Chris Godwin and become the team’s WR2. Emeka Egbuka has adjusted quickly during training camp, and we’ll see how he does in real game action. Tampa Bay’s first preseason game is this Saturday, August 9, against the Titans. Expect to see WR Emeka Egbuka get plenty of playing time and reps ahead of the 2025 season.