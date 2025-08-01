NFL

Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield suffered a contusion on his throwing hand

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Baker Mayfield Bucs pic
Baker Mayfield Bucs pic

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Buccaneers took a shot on Baker Mayfield. They gave him a one-year, $4 million deal. Mayfield started all 17 games and went 9-8 for Tampa Bay. 

That helped the team win the division, and Mayfield was rewarded with a long-term deal. He signed for three-year, $100 million contract in March 2024. The Bucs had another successful season in 202,4 and they anticipate the same for 2025. On Friday morning, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Mayfield suffered a contusion in his throwing hand on Thursday. Mayfield will not practice on Friday and is considered day-to-day.

Baker Mayfield likely avoided a significant hand injury for Tampa Bay


Tampa Bay fans were hit with shocking news on Friday morning that Pro Bowl QB Baker Mayfield suffered a hand contusion on Thursday. Luckily, he underwent precautionary scans and a significant injury was ruled out. This is a positive sign for the Buccaneers moving forward. The 2025 regular season is a little over a month away. If Mayfield needed to miss a couple of weeks, now is the time.

However, Mayfield is considered day-to-day heading into the weekend. Since the 30-year-old joined the Bucs, he hasn’t missed a game. Mayfield doesn’t plan to let this minor hand injury set him back. Without Mayfield practicing on Friday, the Bucs will have Kyle Trask and  Connor Bazelak at QB. Trask was a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2021.

He’s made zero starts and has only appeared in three games. Connor Bazelak is an undrafted QB out of Missouri. Tampa Bay opens the 2025 season on the road in Week 1 vs. the Atlanta Falcons. That gives Baker Mayfield roughly five weeks for his hand to recover. Last season, Mayfield threw a career-high 4,500 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns.

The Buccaneers do have practice scheduled for Saturday. Baker Mayfield is considered day-to-day. We’ll see if he’s available tomorrow. Don’t be surprised to see the Bucs give Mayfield some time to rest and recover. He’s their franchise QB and they need him to be at his best for Week 1. If that involves Mayfield missing time in the preseason, Tampa Bay is not afraid for him to sit out.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Baker Mayfield Bucs pic
NFL

LATEST Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield suffered a contusion on his throwing hand

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2025
Terry McLaurin Commanders pic
NFL
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin requests a trade amid contract frustration
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2025

The 2024 season was Terry McLaurin’s sixth season with the Commanders. He’s endured several QBs in his time with Washington, and they’ve finally found a franchise cornerstone.  Jayden Daniels was…

Jayden Daniels Commanders pic
NFL
Washington’s Jayden Daniels sees a ‘night and day’ difference in year two
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 31 2025

After a 4-13 record in 2023, the Commanders had the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Washington drafted Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, Jayden Daniels.  He led the…

Noah Fant Seahawks pic
NFL
Cincinnati signed TE Noah Fant to a one-year deal for the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 31 2025
Trey Lance Chargers pic
NFL
Trey Lance looks for redemption in Hall of Fame game start with the Chargers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 31 2025
Martin Emerson Jr Browns pic
NFL
Cleveland lost CB Martin Emerson Jr. for the season with a torn Achilles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 30 2025
Cordarrelle Patterson Steelers pic
NFL
Cordarrelle Patterson announced he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 28 2025
Arrow to top