Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield suffered a contusion on his throwing hand

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Buccaneers took a shot on Baker Mayfield. They gave him a one-year, $4 million deal. Mayfield started all 17 games and went 9-8 for Tampa Bay.

That helped the team win the division, and Mayfield was rewarded with a long-term deal. He signed for three-year, $100 million contract in March 2024. The Bucs had another successful season in 202,4 and they anticipate the same for 2025. On Friday morning, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Mayfield suffered a contusion in his throwing hand on Thursday. Mayfield will not practice on Friday and is considered day-to-day.

Baker Mayfield likely avoided a significant hand injury for Tampa Bay

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield won’t practice today after suffering a contusion on his throwing hand Thursday, per source. Mayfield underwent scans as a precaution and ruled out a more significant injury. He’s day to day. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 1, 2025



Tampa Bay fans were hit with shocking news on Friday morning that Pro Bowl QB Baker Mayfield suffered a hand contusion on Thursday. Luckily, he underwent precautionary scans and a significant injury was ruled out. This is a positive sign for the Buccaneers moving forward. The 2025 regular season is a little over a month away. If Mayfield needed to miss a couple of weeks, now is the time.

However, Mayfield is considered day-to-day heading into the weekend. Since the 30-year-old joined the Bucs, he hasn’t missed a game. Mayfield doesn’t plan to let this minor hand injury set him back. Without Mayfield practicing on Friday, the Bucs will have Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak at QB. Trask was a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2021.

Friday practice. Baker Mayfield out hand contusion.

Lavonte David also out. We’ll update you later. pic.twitter.com/MdWM45mrjw — rock riley (@realrockriley) August 1, 2025

He’s made zero starts and has only appeared in three games. Connor Bazelak is an undrafted QB out of Missouri. Tampa Bay opens the 2025 season on the road in Week 1 vs. the Atlanta Falcons. That gives Baker Mayfield roughly five weeks for his hand to recover. Last season, Mayfield threw a career-high 4,500 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns.

The Buccaneers do have practice scheduled for Saturday. Baker Mayfield is considered day-to-day. We’ll see if he’s available tomorrow. Don’t be surprised to see the Bucs give Mayfield some time to rest and recover. He’s their franchise QB and they need him to be at his best for Week 1. If that involves Mayfield missing time in the preseason, Tampa Bay is not afraid for him to sit out.