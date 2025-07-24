Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough will battle to be the Saints’ Week 1 starter

Following a 2-7 start to the 2024 season, the Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen. New Orleans hired coveted offensive coordinator Kellen Moore from Philadelphia.

On May 10, Saints QB Derek Carr announced his retirement from the NFL. He would have needed shoulder surgery that would have sidelined him in 2025. In the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Saints selected QB Tyler Shough out of Louisville. He’ll compete with Spencer Rattler for the starting spot this offseason. Rattler was a fifth-round pick by the Saints in 2024.

Which QB will win the starting spot for New Orleans in 2025?

The Saints QB battle continues with training camp kicking off on Airline Drive. Spencer Rattler directed the 1’s on Wednesday, and Tyler Shough will get his shot with the starters on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/tlVr09fBYV — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) July 23, 2025



Derek Carr retired after the 2025 NFL draft, and the Saints took matters into their own hands. With the 40th pick, they selected QB Tyler Shough out of Louisville. He’s an older prospect at 25 years old. Shough will turn 26 in September. His senior season was spent with the Louisville Cardinals. Shough threw for 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

This offseason, Shough will compete with Saints 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler. Ironically, Rattler and Shough share the same birthday. When Shough turns 26 this September, Rattler will be 25. Despite being drafted a year earlier, Rattler is the younger player. Last season, Rattler played in seven games for the Saints and made six starts. He was 0-6 as a starter for New Orleans.

Saints’ QB showdown begins as Rattler and Shough battle for the starting role in New Orleans’ dynamic camp competition Quarterback Battle Heats Up in New Orleans The New Orleans Saints are entering a new chapter as training camp kicks off, bringing withhttps://t.co/nb9GTH137K — M Sports (@MSports_all) July 24, 2025

First-year head coach Kellen Moore said there is no timeline for how long this QB battle will take. Spencer Rattler got most of the work with the starters on Wednesday. However, Moore noted that Shough will get most of the reps with him one’s on Thursday. New Orleans will find a balance between the two until one eventually wins the job.

Just two days into training camp, no QB is ahead in the battle. It could drag out into August if the Saints wait to see their QBs get real game-time action in the preseason. Offensively, the Saints have talented skill positions on their roster. However, there is a glaring weakness at QB. At least for the 2025 season, Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough will be the Saints’ starting QB in Week 1.