NFL

Who will be the QB for the Saints in 2025 after Derek Carr announced his retirement?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Derek Carr Saints pic
Derek Carr Saints pic

The 2024 New Orleans Saints finished the season 5-12. They had a seven-game losing streak and lost five of their last six games. New Orleans finished with the 9th pick in the 2025 NFL draft and selected OT Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas. 

Against the Giants in Week 14, Derek Carr suffered a serious shoulder injury. He did not return for the four games of the 2024 season. The 34-year-old had been weighing his options and has finally made a decision. After 11 seasons in the NFL, Derek Carr has retired from the NFL. Who will start at QB in 2025 for New Orleans?

Derek Carr’s retirement has sparked an open QB battle for the Saints in 2025


Over the weekend, Saints QB Derek Carr announced his retirement from the NFL. This ends the uncertainty that was looming in the QB room this offseason. New Orleans was unsure if Carr would return for the 2025 season. However, the QB suffered a labral tear and had “significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff.” That played into Carr’s decision to step away from the NFL. Surgery was an option, but that would have put his 2025 campaign in jeopardy.

With Derek Carr announcing his retirement, the Saints are left with an inexperienced quarterback room. It includes Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and rookie Tyler Shough. Head coach Kellen Moore said all three QBs will have an opportunity this offseason. In 2024, Spencer Rattler played in seven games and made six starts. Jake Haener played in eight games for New Orleans and made one start.

The Saints also used a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select QB Tyler Shough out of Louisville. Shough is 25 years old, a year older than Spencer Rattler. New Orleans will have an interesting QB competition this offseason. All three QBs are rather inexperienced at the professional level. Head coach Kellen Moore said the QB competition will work itself out “naturally” once the season gets closer and closer. Who will start for the Saints at QB in Week 1?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Derek Carr Saints pic
NFL

LATEST Who will be the QB for the Saints in 2025 after Derek Carr announced his retirement?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 12 2025
NFL Season Opener: Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys to Open 2025 NFL Season in Week 1 Primetime
Author image James Lloyd  •  May 12 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Thursday Night Football showdown in the 2025 NFL season opener. 2025 NFL Season Opener The defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia…

Jaxson Dart Embraces Leadership Role in Giants Rookie Minicamp
NFL
Jaxson Dart Embraces Leadership Role in Giants Rookie Minicamp
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 09 2025

Jaxson Dart has his eyes on the starting QB role for the New York Giants. But what he really wants is to play for a winner.  Jaxson Dart’s first steps…

Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Competition Intensifies as Minicamps Kickoff
NFL
Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Competition Intensifies as Minicamps Kickoff
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 09 2025
Joron Hudson and Bill Belichick
NFL
Why have the UNC Tar Heels banned Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, from the football facility?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 09 2025
Philadelphia Eagles NFL 1
NFL
NFL Schedule Release 2025: Who Will The Philadelphia Eagles Play In NFL Week 1 Thursday Night Opener?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 09 2025
Dallas Goedert Eagles pic
NFL
Veteran TE Dallas Goedert restructured his contract to stay with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 08 2025
Arrow to top