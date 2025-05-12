Who will be the QB for the Saints in 2025 after Derek Carr announced his retirement?

The 2024 New Orleans Saints finished the season 5-12. They had a seven-game losing streak and lost five of their last six games. New Orleans finished with the 9th pick in the 2025 NFL draft and selected OT Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas.

Against the Giants in Week 14, Derek Carr suffered a serious shoulder injury. He did not return for the four games of the 2024 season. The 34-year-old had been weighing his options and has finally made a decision. After 11 seasons in the NFL, Derek Carr has retired from the NFL. Who will start at QB in 2025 for New Orleans?

Derek Carr’s retirement has sparked an open QB battle for the Saints in 2025



Over the weekend, Saints QB Derek Carr announced his retirement from the NFL. This ends the uncertainty that was looming in the QB room this offseason. New Orleans was unsure if Carr would return for the 2025 season. However, the QB suffered a labral tear and had “significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff.” That played into Carr’s decision to step away from the NFL. Surgery was an option, but that would have put his 2025 campaign in jeopardy.

With Derek Carr announcing his retirement, the Saints are left with an inexperienced quarterback room. It includes Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and rookie Tyler Shough. Head coach Kellen Moore said all three QBs will have an opportunity this offseason. In 2024, Spencer Rattler played in seven games and made six starts. Jake Haener played in eight games for New Orleans and made one start.

The Saints also used a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select QB Tyler Shough out of Louisville. Shough is 25 years old, a year older than Spencer Rattler. New Orleans will have an interesting QB competition this offseason. All three QBs are rather inexperienced at the professional level. Head coach Kellen Moore said the QB competition will work itself out “naturally” once the season gets closer and closer. Who will start for the Saints at QB in Week 1?