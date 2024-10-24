MLB

Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Home Run Ball Sells For Record $4.4million At Auction Ahead Of World Series

Olly Taliku
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has been breaking records ever since he entered the league and this week he broke another one, with the sale of his 50th home run ball from this season fetching a record price.

Shohei Ohtani’s 50/50 HR Ball Makes Record Sale

Shohei Ohtani recorded his 50th home run on September 19th against the Miami Marlins, with the Japanese sensation becoming the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season.

After such an incredible feat, it was no surprise that his record ball was put up for auction but nobody would have guessed just how much the sale would make.

Ohtani’s 50/50 ball sold for a record $4.4 million, making it one of the most expensive pieces of sports memorabilia of all time. The sale marked the most expensive baseball to ever be officially sold at auction.

The founder and CEO of online marketplace Goldin, Ken Goldin, released a statement following the sale, saying: “Shohei Ohtani made history with this baseball, and now, with the highest sale price for any ball ever sold, this legendary piece of sports memorabilia has made history again.

“We received bids from around the world, a testament to the significance of this iconic collectible and Ohtani’s impact on sports, and I’m thrilled for the winning bidder.”

The auction site wouldn’t identify the winner of the bid which comes as no surprise with the ball holding such a high value.

Goldin Auctions stated: “[we] have agreed to convey any and all of their ownership interests in the 50/50 ball to the winner of the auction, giving the winner full assurance that they will receive free and clear title to the 50/50 ball.”

Ohtani returns to action this weekend in the World Series, as he looks to win his first championship with the Dodgers since joining the league in 2018.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

