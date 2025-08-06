Rams’ Matthew Stafford is ‘week-to-week’ due to a bulging disc in his back

The 2025 NFL season is one month away, and this is an important time for all 32 teams. Preseason action starts this Thursday, August 7. Sean McVay and the Rams open their preseason schedule at home vs. the Cowboys.

On Wednesday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Rams’ starting QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with an injury. The 37-year-old is dealing with a bulging disc in his back. Stafford had an epidural shot to help relieve the pain. He’s considered “week-to-week”, but is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Los Angeles remains optimistic that Matthew Stafford will be ready for Week 1

Sources: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc and has received an epidural to help him deal with it. Los Angeles has called him week-to-week, being cautious, but with plans for him to be ready for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/wpj0Uqghax — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2025



Following the 2020 season, the Detroit Lions traded long-time QB Matthew Stafford to the Rams. In that deal, the Rams sent QB Jared Goff to the Lions. The 2021 season was Stafford’s first year with Los Angeles. They finished 12-5 in the regular season, won the NFC West, and became Super Bowl champions. Since then, the farthest the Rams have gone in the playoffs is the divisional round.

In 2024, Matthew Safford stayed relatively healthy for the Rams. He started 16 of their 17 games. Stafford sat out Week 17 after the Rams had already clinched the division and a playoff berth. The two-time Pro Bowler passed for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Ahead of the 2025 season, the veteran QB is dealing with a back injury.

Though Matthew Stafford hasn’t practiced at this summer’s training camp due to his back injury, it does not sound like an issue that will prevent him for being ready for opening day vs. the Texans. Cc: @tyschmit 🎧 https://t.co/qMoxSzcwWS pic.twitter.com/d4cSlibSY2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2025

Stafford reportedly had to have an epidural to help him deal with the pain. Los Angeles has the QB listed as “week-to-week” with one month before their Week 1 matchup vs. the Texans. While Stafford misses time, the Rams have Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting QB. Third-string QB Stetson Bennett will serve as the backup. The Rams anticipate Stafford being ready for Week 1 of the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Matthew Stafford hasn’t practiced at training camp due to this nagging back injury. It’s possible the Rams let Stafford rest for a few weeks and give him the time he needs. This will be his fifth season in Sean McVay’s offense, and Stafford is comfortable running it. He can be present at practice and take mental reps. However, he’ll miss real, on-field practice time that is impossible to replace.