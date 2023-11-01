With the firings of Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler, the Raiders are starting fresh once again. For the second time in the last three years, Las Vegas has fired their head coach mid-season. Raiders owner Mark Davis announced this decision late on Tuesday night.

Now, linebacker’s coach Antonio Pierce has been promoted to interim head coach for Las Vegas. It was an interesting call by Mark Davis when the Raiders had someone like Patrick Graham who’s interviewed to be a head coach. Pierce is in just his second season as an NFL coach. Additionally, the Raiders look to be making a move at QB as well. Reports say the team is “leaning” towards starting rookie QB Aidan O’Connell over Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 9.

Have the Raiders already given up on Jimmy Garoppolo for the season?

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: The #Raiders are “leaning” towards starting rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell this week against the #Giants, per @VinnyBonsignore Jimmy Garoppolo could be headed to the bench. pic.twitter.com/Rg26R7E9HC — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 1, 2023



When the Raiders let veteran QB Derek Carr go this past offseason, the team had to quickly find their next-best option. While Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler were still making decisions, they went with Jimmy Garoppolo. Through his first six games of the season, the 31-year-old has thrown for seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Garoppolo has thrown at least one interception in every game he’s started this season. Now that McDaniels and Ziegler are fired, the team is trending towards starting Aidan O’Connell vs. the Giants in Week 9. The rookie has played in two games this season and made one start. Las Vegas lost 24-17 to the Chargers. He was sacked seven times in his first start. O’Connell also made a relief appearance for Las Vegas vs. the Raiders.

With Josh McDaniels fired, the #Raiders are leaning toward starting rookie Aidan O’Connell at QB this week vs. the #Giants, per @VinnyBonsignore. That would mean Jimmy Garoppolo is headed to the bench. https://t.co/tnlDRiLmYM pic.twitter.com/ufYBr3nOeL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2023



In his only start this season, O’Connell was 24-39 for 238 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. If the rumors are true, O’Connell should be making his second career start this Sunday vs. the Giants. Las Vegas signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal, but has the team already seen enough from him? It certainly looks that way with rookie Aidan O’Connell trending towards starting in Week 9.