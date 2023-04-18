NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers Finalizing A Trade For Los Angeles Rams Allen Robinson

Owen Jones
The Pittsburgh Steelers are close to finalizing a trade for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson after they brought him in for a physical.

 

In just his first season removed from signed a three-year deal with the Rams will now be possibly heading to Pittsburgh. The compensation is yet to be determined. The Rams will probably not get as much in return for Robinson than in years past as he has kind of fallen off of being one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.

The past two season for Robinson have been lackluster. Robinson has a total of 749 yards and four touchdowns over the past two seasons. The 2021 season was kind of not really his fault as the Chicago Bears were one of the worst offenses in the NFL that season.

Due to past success with Chicago in the previous years, Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams worth $46.5 million. He was looking to have a bounce back season after his worst season so far. However, Robinson had his worst statistical season of his career. The Rams last season were dealt one of the worst hands as they had a injury riddled season. Robinson himself only appeared in 10 games last season.

Robinson now gets a somewhat fresh start in Pittsburgh as he joins a very talented receiving core that includes Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. They also have a talented tight end in Pat Freiermuth, not to mention running back Najee Harris.

Adding Robinson will give quarterback Kenny Pickett plenty of weapons at his disposal. Pickett and the Steelers themselves will be looking for a bounce back season for this offense and get back to the playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are +165 to make the playoffs according to Pennsylvania sportsbooks. 

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
