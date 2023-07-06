MLB

Pete Alonso Is The Favorite To Win Home Run Derby

Owen Jones
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is currently the favorite to win the Home Run Derby as he looks to be the Derby champ for the third time. 

 

Pete Alonso is currently +325 to win the Home Run Derby according to New York sportsbooks.

Historically Alonso is known for his power. In his rookie season in 2019, Alonso mashed a MLB lead 52 home-runs and 120 RBIs. He obviously won Rookie of the Year and was 7th in MVP voting. As a rookie being 7th in MVP voting is quite the accomplishment. He also made the All-Star team in his rookie season as well.

The other facets of his game are left to be desired especially this season. After leading the league in RBIs in 2022 with 131 and batting a career high .271, Alonso’s average has taken a downturn. Alonso is hitting an underwhelming .214 with 25 home runs and 58 RBIs. The numbers are still there but the consistency is not. Alonso only has 65 hits this season meaning 25 of them are home runs.

It’s no surprise that Alonso want do be in the Home Run Derby. He wants to defend his title and he will be up against Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez. The Derby is being set in Seattle so maybe there will be pressure on Alonso going against the hometown favorite. Given Alonso’s prowess of hitting home runs, he should be able to make the final if not win the whole thing for the third time.

The other Home Run Derby participants include Luis Robert Jr., Valdimir Guerrero Jr., Adolis Garcia, Randy Arozarena, Mookie Betts and Adley Rutchsman. If not Alonso then, former winner Vladimir Guerrero Jr should be seen as another possible winner when the Derby takes place on Monday.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

Jul 5 2023
Jun 28 2023

Jun 28 2023

Jun 28 2023
Jun 27 2023
Jun 25 2023
Jun 24 2023
