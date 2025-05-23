New England Patriots All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez gave a four-word reaction to being snubbed by Pro Football Focus’ top 25 under-25 list.

Gonzalez, 22, missed out on a spot on the PFF rankings which included five CBs – Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs), Derek Stingley Jr (Houston Texans), Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks), Christian Benford (Buffalo Bills) and Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles).

The decision comes as a surprise as Gonzalez was one of four CBs across the NFL to earn an All-Pro selection last year alongside McDuffie, Stingley Jr and Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos.

When questioned about the snub, Gonzalez told the Boston Herald: “Let the play talk. That’s all I have to say about that.”

WATCH: The best of Christian Gonzalez from the 2024 season

Why was Christian Gonzalez snubbed from the PFF under-25 list?

It’s hard to know – and there probably isn’t a valid answer to that question. Ultimately, Gonzalez deserved to be there and according to All-Pro voters there were only three cornerbacks who had a better season in 2024.

Gonzalez featured as the No 1 corner in a defense that played man coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL and each week was handed the assignment of covering the opponent’s first option wide receiver.

The 17th overall pick out of Oregon in 2023 locked up the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr and Davante Adams among others throughout the season.

Gonzalez held Chase – who led the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns – to three catches for 15 yards in Week 1.

Hill suffered a similar fate, recording one catch and ten yards when up against Gonzalez in Week 12 while Harrison Jr also made just one catch for 23 yards.

Per Pro Football Focus, Gonzalez allowed 46 receptions on 84 targets for 499 yards and two touchdowns in 2024 – recording two interceptions and 59 total tackles.

The youngster was the highest-graded player on the Patriots last season with a 76.0 rating, proving his worth as a franchise cornerstone going forward in partnership with star quarterback Drake Maye.

Patriots braced for drastically improved 2025 season under Mike Vrabel

The Patriots’ win total for 2025 has been set at over/under 8.5 with Vegas expecting a drastic improvement from last season’s dismal 4-13 record.

Jerod Mayo was dismissed after just a year as head coach and the Krafts moved quickly to appoint Mike Vrabel in his place.

Vrabel is no stranger to Massachusetts culture having spent seven years in New England as a player from 2001 to 2008, winning three Super Bowls and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2007.

During his tenure in Tennessee, Vrabel led the Titans to a first AFC Championship appearance in 17 seasons before being eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans won the AFC South in 2020 under Vrabel’s guide, a first since 2008, so he’s not short of quality coaching experience and this should help the Patriots in abundance.

Tennessee secured the No 1 overall seed in the AFC a season later with a 12-5 record and Vrabel was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2021.

With franchise QB Maye’s continued development to look forward to, things could be on the up in Foxborough.