Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Throws Shade At Joe Burrow Following Chiefs’ Win

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl after beating Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a scintillating AFC title game.
The Chiefs had plenty of fun celebrating the victory, as they reach their first Super Bowl since they lost to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay two years ago, but also because of how much trash talking the Bengals were doing going into the match.
Mahomes’ dad, Pat Mahomes Sr got in on the fun, and was seen smoking a cigar on the field, and when he was asked about that, he threw some shade at Burrow.
📹VIDEO: Pat Mahomes Sr celebrates the #Chiefs win by "smoking on that Joe Burrow" @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/LQG8Uga5kl
— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 30, 2023
With the Chiefs now set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, a win for Kansas could see Pat Sr throw some shade at Jalen Hurts.
Pat Mahomes Sr. lighting a victory cigar after Chiefs W 😮💨
(via @BrittanyLynne) pic.twitter.com/Q8JGVTQeCq
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2023
Mahomes’ dad has gone viral on social media with his post-game antics, and if you’re anybody other than a Bengals fan, you can’t help but love the scenes.
