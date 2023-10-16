So far this season, the Carolina Panthers are the only team without a win. They are 0-6 after their first six games and have a bye in Week 7. After a 42-21 loss to the Dolphins, head coach Frank Reich has some tough decisions to make. Difficult choices have to be made when you’re in a position of power like that. Reich did what he felt was best for the team.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Reich has given up the offensive play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown. This was a big decision for Reich to make as head coach. He’s trying to do whatever he can to save his job and the Panthers’ 2023 season. Rookie QB Bryce Young has not adjusted well to his offensive system since being drafted.

First-year OC Thomas Brown will get his first chance to be calling the plays in an NFL game in Week 8

From the Insiders on #NFLPlus: #Panthers coach Frank Reich is handing over play-calling to OC Thomas Brown. pic.twitter.com/jWIXvNQxbP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023



The Carolina Panthers are all-around not a great football team this season and that starts on offense. Adam Thielen has been about the only bright spot for Carolina this season. He’s leading the team with 49 catches for 509 yards and four touchdowns. No other offensive player has at least 200 receiving yards and 15+ receptions. As a team, the Panthers are averaging (18.7) points per game this season.

With the team’s offensive struggles, Frank Reich is turning to Thomas Brown. The 37-year-old is in his first season as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. He previously spent time with the Rams as a running backs coach, tight ends coach, and assistant head coach. Carolina has a bye in Week 7 and his first chance to call plays in a live game that counts will be in Week 8. He’ll have extra time to prepare for that one.

As @rapsheet reported, the #panthers OC Thomas Brown will take over play-calling moving forward. Brown was a guest on #TheNFLReport early in the season and @wyche89 and I asked him about his philosophy on play-calling. Here’s a look at Bryce Young’s new play-caller. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/y68fGKAhdB — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 16, 2023



The Panthers will host the Texans in Week 8 and that will be a big storyline game. It will be a battle between the #1 and #2 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bryce Young was taken first overall by the Panthers and C.J. Stroud was taken second overall by the Texans. They’ve had many different starts to their NFL careers. Young is off to an 0-6 start while Stroud only threw his first interception of the season in Week 6.