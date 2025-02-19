Panthers depth chart: Any Dalton has signed a two-year, $8 million deal

After a 2-15 finish in 2023, the Panthers did improve their record in 2024. Carolina was 5-12 last season. That was third of four teams in the NFC South.

First-year head coach Dave Canales had the tough decision to bench former #1 pick Bryce Young for veteran Andy Dalton. Eventually, Young returned as the full-time starter. However, Dalton is a valuable backup. That’s why the Panthers are signing Dalton to a two-year, $8 million extension.

Panthers and Andy Dalton reached agreement on a two-year, $8 million deal that includes $6 million guaranteed and has a max value of $10 million, per source. Panthers QB Bryce Young has developed a close relationship with Dalton, and now the two continue to get to work together. pic.twitter.com/dAT56TXmFt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2025



The 2025 season will be Andy Dalton’s 15th year in the NFL. He was a second-round pick in the 2011 draft by the Bengals out of TCU. Dalton played nine seasons in Cincinnati and started all 133 games he played. Ahead of the 2020 season, the veteran QB was cut by the Bengals. The Dallas Cowboys signed Dalton as their backup. Dalton made nine starts and played in 11 games for Dallas.

His 2021 campaign was played with the Bears, playing in eight games and making six starts. In 2022, Dalton signed with the New Orleans Saints and made 14 starts. After that resurgence year, Dalton signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. In 2023, Dalton was the backup to #1 overall pick Bryce Young. He made one start for the Panthers and played in three games.

In 2024, head coach Dave Canales began the season with Bryce Young as the starter. The team started 0-2 and Canales quickly turned to Andy Dalton. He won his first start in 2024 with Carolina but then lost five straight games. Eventually, Canales made Young the permanent starter from Week 8 forward. Andy Dalton and Bryce Young have developed a close relationship. A veteran QB like himself can help Young adjust to the NFL. Next season will be their third year working together.