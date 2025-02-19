NFL

Panthers depth chart: Any Dalton has signed a two-year, $8 million deal

Zach Wolpin
After a 2-15 finish in 2023, the Panthers did improve their record in 2024. Carolina was 5-12 last season. That was third of four teams in the NFC South. 

First-year head coach Dave Canales had the tough decision to bench former #1 pick Bryce Young for veteran Andy Dalton. Eventually, Young returned as the full-time starter. However, Dalton is a valuable backup. That’s why the Panthers are signing Dalton to a two-year, $8 million extension.

Andy Dalton will be the backup in Carolina for another two seasons


The 2025 season will be Andy Dalton’s 15th year in the NFL. He was a second-round pick in the 2011 draft by the Bengals out of TCU. Dalton played nine seasons in Cincinnati and started all 133 games he played. Ahead of the 2020 season, the veteran QB was cut by the Bengals. The Dallas Cowboys signed Dalton as their backup. Dalton made nine starts and played in 11 games for Dallas.

His 2021 campaign was played with the Bears, playing in eight games and making six starts. In 2022, Dalton signed with the New Orleans Saints and made 14 starts. After that resurgence year, Dalton signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. In 2023, Dalton was the backup to #1 overall pick Bryce Young. He made one start for the Panthers and played in three games.

In 2024, head coach Dave Canales began the season with Bryce Young as the starter. The team started 0-2 and Canales quickly turned to Andy Dalton. He won his first start in 2024 with Carolina but then lost five straight games. Eventually, Canales made Young the permanent starter from Week 8 forward. Andy Dalton and Bryce Young have developed a close relationship. A veteran QB like himself can help Young adjust to the NFL. Next season will be their third year working together.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
