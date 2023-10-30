With a 2-5 record through their first seven games, the Packers are far from the team they were in 2022. Green Bay has now lost their last four games in a row after starting the season 2-1. With the NFL trade deadline ending at 4:00 p.m. EST tomorrow, a number of teams could be sellers.

However, the Packers did the opposite of that today when they signed one of their top draft picks to a contract extension. Rashan Gary got a four-year, $96 million extension with Green Bay. He’s had a solid start to his 2023 season after tearing his ACL in Week 9 of 2023. Gary continues to consistently produce on defense for the Packers. A big reason he got a second contract with Green Bay.

Rashan Gary already had 4.5 sacks in 2023 for the Packers

The #Packers and star pass-rusher Rashan Gary have agreed to terms on 4-year, $96M extension in new money — $107,532,706 overall — with a signing bonus of $34,636,928. The former first-rounder has recovered nicely from an ACL tear and is one of the league’s most disruptive… pic.twitter.com/MBbzs2aOJC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2023



In the 2019 NFL Draft, Rashan Gary was drafted 12th overall by the Green Bay Packers out of Michigan. He worked his way into becoming a full-time starter in 2021 where he had a career-high (9.5) sacks. Last season, Gary had six sacks through his first nine games and was on pace to shatter his career-high.

Unfortunately, he tore his ACL and missed Green Bay’s final eight games in 2022. That didn’t stop Gary from putting in the work to be ready for 2023. The 25-year-old has been on a reduced snap count this season and still leads the Packers with (4.5) sacks. He’s played in 40 percent of the Packers’ defensive snaps in 2023.

Rashan Gary Sports announces 4-year $107M contract extension for Packers LB Rashan Gary pic.twitter.com/1MjRa2VXFK — Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) October 30, 2023



Gary’s new deal makes him the fourth-highest-paid edge rusher per season with ($26.75) million. Additionally, he got a signing bonus of $35 million. While Gary is playing limited snaps right now, the Packers know they have a star for the future. He’s only 25 and his new extension keeps him in Green Bay until 2027. That’s more time for Gary to perfect his craft and continue to build his legacy with the Packers.