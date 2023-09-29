NFL

Packers Injury Report: NFL Insiders fear that David Bahktiari could miss the rest of the 2023 season for Green Bay

Zach Wolpin
Last night, the Detroit Lions went on the road and routed the Green Bay Packers, 34-20. The Lions let the game get close in the second half, but their offense capitalized when they needed to. It was a tough night for Packers’ QB Jordan Love. He only threw one touchdown and had two interceptions. 

While the loss was not what they wanted, the Packers are also dealing with an injury to one of their best offensive players. All-Pro LT David Bahktiari had arthroscopic knee surgery on Wednesday. They placed him on the IR, leaving him out for at least the next four games. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Bahktiari is scheduled to have another surgery in a few weeks. That will likely leave him out for the rest of the 2023 season.

David Bahktiari has played in 13 games over the last three seasons for the Green Bay Packers due to injuries


In December 2021, David Bahktiari suffered a knee injury in practice. Since then, he’s had three procedures done on his knee and the veteran LT has struggled to stay on the field. During Green Bay’s 2021 season, he played one game for the Packers. The following season he played and started in 11 games. This season, the 31-year-old might be limited to just one game.

Bahktiari just had knee surgery on Wednesday that placed him on the IR. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said the All-Pro is expected to have another surgery in a few weeks. With two surgeries in such a short amount of time, Bahktiari returning this season looks farfetched. However, Bahktiari did say that he is not retiring and will not let the knee injury stop him from playing in 2024.


Starting at LT  for the Packers with David Bahktiari out is Rasheed Walker. He was a seventh-round pick out of Penn State in 2022. Walker has started in all three games that Bahktiari missed this season. The Packers would love to have Bahktiari, but they have to use who’s available. Their next game is not until 10/9/23 vs. the Raiders on MNF.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
