Tonight, the Detroit Lions are on the road for TNF vs. the Green Bay Packers. Both teams have a 2-1 record heading into this primetime matchup. The Lions have won vs. the Chiefs and Falcons and lost to the Seahawks. For the Packers, they’ve beaten the Bears and Saints and lost to the Falcons.

The Lions are favored (-2) on the road tonight in Green Bay. Injuries will be a factor on both sides in this TNF matchup. If Detroit wins this game, they will firmly be in first place in the NFC North.

Will the Packers be able to play spoiler at home tonight vs. the Lions for a Week 4 matchup on TNF?

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Lions vs. Packers game Week 4

1. Jared Goff Over 249.5 passing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

After being traded from the Rams to the Lions after the 2020 season, Jared Goff is now in his third season with Detroit. The Lions went an impressive 9-8 last season and just barely missed the playoffs. Goff is off to a hot start in the 2023 season, with a completion percentage of just under 70. He’s 72-103 this season for 815 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Through three games, Goff is averaging (271.6) passing yards. His O/U for tonight’s game is set at (249.5). The Pro Bowl QB has passed that number in two of his three games already this season. Goff had over 249.5 passing yards in the first two games but fell just short last week vs. the Falcons with 243. Taking Jared Goff over 249.5 passing yards vs. the Packers tonight is a smart play.

2. Romeo Doubs Over 3.5 receptions @ (+104) via BetOnline

To start the 2023 season, the Green Bay Packers have been without their WR1, Christain Watson. He missed the first three games with a hamstring injury but is expected to play tonight. While Watson was out. QB Jordan Love had to turn to a number of other targets to keep the offense running smoothly.

Romeo Doubs has been a consistent WR through the first three games for Love. In two of those three games, he has at least four catches. Doubs’ O/U for receptions tonight is set a 3.5. That’s an attainable number for the 23-year-old. Watson is going to see the Lions’ best corner tonight and that could leave the opportunity for Doubs to go against weaker corners. Over 3.5 receptions for Romeo Doubs is a strong play for TNF.

3. Sam LaPorta Over 42.5 receiving yards @ (-118) via BetOnline

Last season, the Lions traded away Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings. In the 2023 NFL Draft, they used a second-round selection to take TE Sam LaPorta with the 34th overall pick. Through three games as a rookie, LaPorta has been a consistent target for Jared Goff. He has a total of 18 catches for 186 yards.

LaPorta is averaging 62 receiving yards per game. Tonight, his O/U is set a 42.5. The rookie has passed that number in two of his first three games. Against the Falcons in Week 3, LaPorta had eight catches for 84 yards and his first career touchdown.