NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Lions Vs. Packers Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
Tonight, the Detroit Lions are on the road for TNF vs. the Green Bay Packers. Both teams have a 2-1 record heading into this primetime matchup. The Lions have won vs. the Chiefs and Falcons and lost to the Seahawks. For the Packers, they’ve beaten the Bears and Saints and lost to the Falcons. 

The Lions are favored (-2) on the road tonight in Green Bay. Injuries will be a factor on both sides in this TNF matchup. If Detroit wins this game, they will firmly be in first place in the NFC North.

Will the Packers be able to play spoiler at home tonight vs. the Lions for a Week 4 matchup on TNF?

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll take a look at the best prop bets for the Ravens vs. Bengals game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Lions vs. Packers game Week 4

1. Jared Goff Over 249.5 passing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

After being traded from the Rams to the Lions after the 2020 season, Jared Goff is now in his third season with Detroit. The Lions went an impressive 9-8 last season and just barely missed the playoffs. Goff is off to a hot start in the 2023 season, with a completion percentage of just under 70. He’s 72-103 this season for 815 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Through three games, Goff is averaging (271.6) passing yards. His O/U for tonight’s game is set at (249.5). The Pro Bowl QB has passed that number in two of his three games already this season. Goff had over 249.5 passing yards in the first two games but fell just short last week vs. the Falcons with 243. Taking Jared Goff over 249.5 passing yards vs. the Packers tonight is a smart play.

Bet Jared Goff Over 249.5 passing yards (-114) @ BetOnline

2. Romeo Doubs Over 3.5 receptions @ (+104) via BetOnline

To start the 2023 season, the Green Bay Packers have been without their WR1, Christain Watson. He missed the first three games with a hamstring injury but is expected to play tonight. While Watson was out. QB Jordan Love had to turn to a number of other targets to keep the offense running smoothly.

Romeo Doubs has been a consistent WR through the first three games for Love. In two of those three games, he has at least four catches. Doubs’ O/U for receptions tonight is set a 3.5. That’s an attainable number for the 23-year-old. Watson is going to see the Lions’ best corner tonight and that could leave the opportunity for Doubs to go against weaker corners. Over 3.5 receptions for Romeo Doubs is a strong play for TNF.

Bet Romeoa Doubs 3.5 receptions (+104) @ BetOnline

3. Sam LaPorta Over 42.5 receiving yards @ (-118) via BetOnline 

Last season, the Lions traded away Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings. In the 2023 NFL Draft, they used a second-round selection to take TE Sam LaPorta with the 34th overall pick. Through three games as a rookie, LaPorta has been a consistent target for Jared Goff. He has a total of 18 catches for 186 yards.

LaPorta is averaging 62 receiving yards per game. Tonight, his O/U is set a 42.5. The rookie has passed that number in two of his first three games. Against the Falcons in Week 3, LaPorta had eight catches for 84 yards and his first career touchdown.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

