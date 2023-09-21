NFL

Packers Injury Report: Christian Watson’s status for Week 3 is still unknown after missing practice on Thursday

Zach Wolpin
After a promising rookie season, Packers’ WR Christian Watson has yet to make his 2023 season debut. The 24-year-old is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the first two games. Luckily, Green Bay has some other WRs that can fill his place in the meantime. 

Watson was practicing on Wednesday before leaving early and was not seen practicing on Thursday for the Packers. He did individual drills at Wednesday’s practice and his status for Week 3 is still unknown. The hamstring injury is serious enough that he had to miss two games already. It will be three if he’s unable to play this Sunday vs. the Saints.

Christian Watson was a second-round draft pick by the Packers in 2022


At Wednesday’s practice, head coach Matt LaFleur would not give a solid answer for Christian Watson’s status. The fact that he practiced on Wednesday and did not on Thursday could be concerning for some Packers fans. LeaFleur said his status on Thursday would be integral in determining whether he can play on Sunday. Not practicing today says a lot for his game status on Sunday vs. the Saints.

With Aaron Rodgers as his QB last season, Watson had a strong rookie year. He had 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns. Their leading receiver this season is Aaron Jones with 86 yards receiving yards on two catches. He did that all in Week 1 vs. the Bears. Along with Watson, Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury. They both missed the Packers’ Week 2 matchup vs. the Falcons that the team lost, 25-24.


Romeo Doubs and Jaylen  Reed are tied with a team-leading six catches this season. However, Reed has been targeted 13 times compared to Doubs’ eight. Without Watson, the Packers are using a number of WRs to replace his production. At six-foot-five, Watson is a big-bodied target that is built for the red zone. That’s where he saw the most success as a rookie in 2022. If he’s not ready for Week 3, the Packers are not going to rush him back. They have a short turnaround in Week 4 for a matchup on TNF vs. the Lions.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

