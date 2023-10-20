The Broncos and Packers are both struggling for form in the NFL this season, but one of the sides will pick up a win this weekend when they meet at Empower Field. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers.

Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers Picks

Green Bay Packers To Cover (-1.0)(-110)

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+105)

Broncos vs Packers Pick 1: Back Packers To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first picks for this interesting matchup is for the Packers to cover the 1 point spread in their favor. Both of these teams come into the weekend in poor form, with neither side having won for two weeks.

The Broncos put up a tough fight against the Chiefs last weekend, but they were ultimately worn down by an experienced offence and we think that could happen yet again this week.

The Packers have been unlucky to fall to 2-3 in the season after a loss to the Raiders two weeks ago, but after a week off we think they can get back to winning ways.

Broncos vs Packers Pick 2: Back To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this weekend’s game is for Romeo Doubs to cover his receiving yards prop, which has been set at 38.5 yards on Sunday.

Doubs has been quite inconsistent this season, but this weekend we believe the Packers wide receiver can get back on track with a string display after a disappointing week 6 performance.

Having made just one reception last week for four yards, Doubs will be desperate to bounce back to form this weekend and he has a good chance up against a struggling Denver side.

Broncos vs Packers Odds and Line

Moneyline: Denver Broncos: +100 | Green Bay Packers: -120

Denver Broncos: +100 | Green Bay Packers: -120 Point Spread: Broncos (+1.0) -110 | Packers (-1.0) -110

Broncos (+1.0) -110 | Packers (-1.0) -110 Total Points: Over 45.0 -110 | Under 45.0 -110