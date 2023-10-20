NFL

Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
The Broncos and Packers are both struggling for form in the NFL this season, but one of the sides will pick up a win this weekend when they meet at Empower Field. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers.

Denver Broncos vs Green Bay Packers Picks 

  • Green Bay Packers To Cover (-1.0)(-110)
  • Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+105)
Broncos vs Packers Pick 1: Back Packers To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first picks for this interesting matchup is for the Packers to cover the 1 point spread in their favor. Both of these teams come into the weekend in poor form, with neither side having won for two weeks.

The Broncos put up a tough fight against the Chiefs last weekend, but they were ultimately worn down by an experienced offence and we think that could happen yet again this week.

The Packers have been unlucky to fall to 2-3 in the season after a loss to the Raiders two weeks ago, but after a week off we think they can get back to winning ways.

Broncos vs Packers Pick 2: Back  To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this weekend’s game is for Romeo Doubs to cover his receiving yards prop, which has been set at 38.5 yards on Sunday.

Doubs has been quite inconsistent this season, but this weekend we believe the Packers wide receiver can get back on track with a string display after a disappointing week 6 performance.

Having made just one reception last week for four yards, Doubs will be desperate to bounce back to form this weekend and he has a good chance up against a struggling Denver side.

Broncos vs Packers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Denver Broncos: +100 | Green Bay Packers: -120
  • Point Spread: Broncos (+1.0) -110 | Packers (-1.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 45.0 -110 | Under 45.0 -110

 

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

