NFL

One NFL Insider says there’s a real possibility that Bill Belichick is not a head coach in the NFL next season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bill Belichick Patriots pic 3
Bill Belichick Patriots pic 3

As of now, the Falcons, Commanders, and Seahawks still have head coaching vacancies. Atlanta fired their head coach Arthur Smith following the 2023 season. He was their coach for three years. Now, owner Arthur Blank and the front office have been interviewing several candidates for head coach. They’ve already had two interviews, including one in person with former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. 

He’s been linked as a favorite to land the head coaching in Atlanta. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons’ search for a new head coach is still “wide open”. That’s led some to believe that Belichick might not be Atnaltan’s top choice anymore. Schefter thinks there’s a chance the six-time Super Bowl champion might not be a head coach in 2024.

Will Bill Belichick miss out on a head coaching opportunity this offseason?


After 24 seasons as head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick and the team mutually agreed to part ways this offseason. That ended Belichick’s historic run in New England. One that will be hard for any coach to replace. The success that he built with the Patriots is why he’s widely considered the greatest head coach of all time. This offseason, Belichick had had a few interviews for head coaching vacancies.

The job that seemed to have the most traction for him was in Atlanta. Initially, Belichick was the favorite to be Atlanta’s next head coach. As of today, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is not sure that’s the case anymore. He said the Falcons are still interviewing candidates, If they wanted Belichick as their next head coach, Schefter believes Atlanta would have made it happen already. That’s led him to believe that Belichick might miss out on an opportunity to be a head coach next season.


Besides Washinton and Seattle, there are only three head-coaching vacancies left. Schefter has also reported that Belichick is not in the running for the Seahawks or Commanders openings. That’s why there is a serious chance he might not be a head coach next season. It would be hard to imagine Belichick taking another job that wasn’t a head coach. At this stage in his career, he has no interest in being a defensive coordinator. He was a DC with the Giants back in the late 80’s and early 90’s. He is far beyond being a DC in this league. We’ll have to wait and see if Belichick can land a job this offseason or if he’ll be out of the NFL in 2024.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz dm 240120 lamar jackson sot
NFL

LATEST NFL: Cheapest Ticket To Ravens vs. Chiefs Currently Sitting At $547

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 25 2024
rsz damar hamlin bw 230107 aed864
NFL
NFL Announces Comeback Player of the Year Finalists, Hamlin & Flacco Included
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 25 2024

While the final four teams in the NFL postseason battle for a spot in Super Bowl LVII, the league has announced the finalists for the regular season awards. Some of…

USATSI 22028955 168397130 lowres
NFL
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Best Bets vs Lions – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 25 2024

Ahead of the NFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Brandon Aiyuk NFC Championship Player Prop Picks Aiyuk…

Saquon Barkley Giants pic
NFL
Saquon Barkley says envisioning himself in another uniform other than the Giants is ‘possible’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 25 2024
Vic Fangio Dolphins pic
NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 25 2024
USATSI 22348536 168397130 lowres
NFL
Rashee Rice Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – AFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 25 2024
Jim Harbaugh Michigan pic
NFL
What does the hiring of Jim Harbaugh mean for the Los Angeles Chargers as a franchise?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 25 2024
Arrow to top