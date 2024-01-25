As of now, the Falcons, Commanders, and Seahawks still have head coaching vacancies. Atlanta fired their head coach Arthur Smith following the 2023 season. He was their coach for three years. Now, owner Arthur Blank and the front office have been interviewing several candidates for head coach. They’ve already had two interviews, including one in person with former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

He’s been linked as a favorite to land the head coaching in Atlanta. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons’ search for a new head coach is still “wide open”. That’s led some to believe that Belichick might not be Atnaltan’s top choice anymore. Schefter thinks there’s a chance the six-time Super Bowl champion might not be a head coach in 2024.

Will Bill Belichick miss out on a head coaching opportunity this offseason?

After interviewing twice, Bill Belichick is not the favorite for the Atlanta Falcons job, says Adam Schefter VIDEOpic.twitter.com/dlH3bfPz3c — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 25, 2024



After 24 seasons as head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick and the team mutually agreed to part ways this offseason. That ended Belichick’s historic run in New England. One that will be hard for any coach to replace. The success that he built with the Patriots is why he’s widely considered the greatest head coach of all time. This offseason, Belichick had had a few interviews for head coaching vacancies.

The job that seemed to have the most traction for him was in Atlanta. Initially, Belichick was the favorite to be Atlanta’s next head coach. As of today, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is not sure that’s the case anymore. He said the Falcons are still interviewing candidates, If they wanted Belichick as their next head coach, Schefter believes Atlanta would have made it happen already. That’s led him to believe that Belichick might miss out on an opportunity to be a head coach next season.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: There is a “real possibility” that Bill Belichick doesn’t get a head coaching job in this cycle, per @AdamSchefter Belichick was considered the favorite for the #Falcons’ job, but that has “lost momentum” over the past week, per @TheAthleticNFL pic.twitter.com/eWTi23ocn0 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 25, 2024



Besides Washinton and Seattle, there are only three head-coaching vacancies left. Schefter has also reported that Belichick is not in the running for the Seahawks or Commanders openings. That’s why there is a serious chance he might not be a head coach next season. It would be hard to imagine Belichick taking another job that wasn’t a head coach. At this stage in his career, he has no interest in being a defensive coordinator. He was a DC with the Giants back in the late 80’s and early 90’s. He is far beyond being a DC in this league. We’ll have to wait and see if Belichick can land a job this offseason or if he’ll be out of the NFL in 2024.