Official: New England Patriots Hire Old Friend In Bill O’Brien

The New England Patriots have today announced that Bill O’Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in a highly anticipated return to the Gillette Stadium.
Patriots hire Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach: https://t.co/D5StcYwStQ
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 26, 2023
O’Brien previously spent five seasons with the Pats, from 2007 to the 2011 season, and it sure was a a successful tenure, and he and the franchise will hope he can provide the same effect this time around.
When O’Brien was in New England last time, he contributed to five winning seasons. This included four AFC East Division titles and two AFC Conference Championships.
The Patriots were in the top 10 in offense in every year that O’Brien was with the Patriots before, and this seasons it was something they struggled with – so he’ll be expected to get this sorted.
O’Brien is native to New England and has a strong connection with the franchise.
Mac Jones for one will be looking forward to working closely with O’Brien once again after working alongside him in his college career, and will hope to see his game improve, and those around him in the offense.
BREAKING: Bill O'Brien is heading to New England to be the Patriots new offensive coordinator. Mac Jones will finally have a seasoned OC at his disposal. pic.twitter.com/6wNxROQRt7
— Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) January 24, 2023
