Odell Beckham Jr. Signs 1-Year, $18 Million Deal With Ravens

Anthony R. Cardenas
Odell Beckham Jr. is officially back in the NFL.

After sitting out the entire 2022 season, Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday worth a reported $18 million dollars.

Odell Beckham Jr. Signs $18 Million Deal With Ravens

The signing ends the rumors of the teams that were potentially interested in the wide receiver’s services. The most notable possible match came when Aaron Rodgers reportedly included Beckham Jr. in his “wish list” of players that he would like the New York Jets to acquire. Rodgers has denied that report, but apparently the Jets didn’t have much interest anyway.

There were also rumors of Beckham Jr. wanting at least $20 million per year on whatever deal he signed, which seemed a bit outlandish. That would have put him in the top-10 highest paid wide receivers for the 2023 season, when he hasn’t eclipsed 1,100 yards since 2016.

But the Ravens have decided that he is worth roughly that amount, if only for one season.

Beckham Jr. becomes one of the top-5 highest paid players on the team for the coming year (as of today), with the next-highest paid wide receiver being Devin Duvernay at $4.5 million.

Could Beckham's Arrival Be Enough For Jackson To Stay?

But most importantly for Baltimore, it gives Lamar Jackson potentially the best skill position target that he has had in his young career. The Ravens have struggled to surround Jackson with the necessary weapons to become an even more explosive offense, and it has been a point of contention in the relationship between the two sides.

The signing gives at least one reason for Jackson to stay put. The quarterback announced that he requested a trade early last month, after turmoil between him and the front office apparently boiled over. There has been no announcement of even any kinds of discussions with other teams, and the Ravens could be looking to pull out all of the stops in order to make him confortable in the city that drafted him.

Is it too little too late? It doesn’t seem like Beckham Jr. would come to Baltimore to catch passes from Tyler Huntley, so perhaps there is something he knows that the rest of us will find out eventually. The NFL Draft takes place in just a few weeks, when many of the big decisions will need to be made by.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
