The NFL’s 2025 international schedule includes historic firsts in Ireland and Spain, with the Vikings set to make history abroad.

There are games, and then there are moments that stretch across oceans. The NFL’s 2025 international slate is more than just scheduling—it’s a symbol of the league’s global ambition, its vision to bring the sport to every corner of the map.

Seven games. Five countries. And one historic storyline. For the first time in NFL history, one franchise will carry the game across borders in back-to-back weeks. The Minnesota Vikings won’t just be playing—they’ll be pioneering. From São Paulo to Dublin, from London to Berlin and Madrid, football is going further than ever before.

The NFL is essentially using the #Vikings as a test case this season, sending them to play two international games on back-to-back Sundays — against the #Steelers in Dublin on Sept. 28, followed by the #Browns in London on Oct. 5. https://t.co/oNwOWr58pw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 13, 2025

A Purple Passport: Vikings Set to Make History

It’s one thing to play abroad. It’s another to chart new ground. In 2025, the Minnesota Vikings will do both. For the first time ever, an NFL team will play two international games in two different countries in back-to-back weeks. One jersey. Two flags. Endless significance.

On September 28, the Vikings will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin. It’s a historic return to Ireland—hosting its first-ever NFL game. Just one week later, the Vikings will travel to London, where they’ll meet the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 5.

This isn’t just a scheduling quirk. It’s a statement.

The NFL’s 2025 international schedule includes games in: • São Paulo

• Dublin

• London

• Berlin

• Madrid The Vikings are the first team in NFL history to play international games in back-to-back weeks in different countries. pic.twitter.com/gowxi7ddhF — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 13, 2025

For the Vikings, the stretch is a test of endurance, preparation, and pride. For the league, it’s a showcase. The NFL isn’t merely dabbling in international growth—it’s embedding its identity into global markets. One country at a time.

And for fans abroad, it’s a moment to see stars up close, hear the crunch of pads, and feel the pulse of a Sunday—no matter the continent. In 2025, the Vikings won’t just be playing. They’ll be carrying the shield to new soil, writing a first-of-its-kind chapter in NFL history.

The Roadmap: Where Football Lands Next

From iconic cathedrals of sport to fresh frontiers, the NFL’s 2025 international schedule reads like a passport stamped with purpose.

It begins in Brazil. The Chargers will open the season in São Paulo on September 5, continuing what the Eagles and Packers started in 2024. It’s a commitment, not a cameo. The NFL sees Brazil not as a one-time experiment, but as a new pillar in its expanding empire.

Then comes Ireland—a country rich in sporting tradition but new to the NFL’s rhythm. Hosting the Steelers and Vikings in Dublin, the Emerald Isle becomes the next canvas for football’s global brushstroke.

London remains a cornerstone. With three matchups—Vikings vs. Browns, Broncos vs. Jets, Rams vs. Jaguars—the city that first welcomed NFL regular season games in 2007 reaffirms its place as the league’s European hub.

In November, two more firsts. Berlin hosts its fifth NFL game, with the Falcons meeting the Colts in Week 10. A week later, the NFL arrives in Spain for the first time ever, with the Dolphins facing the Commanders in Madrid. It’s not just history—it’s legacy in the making.

Beyond Borders: The NFL’s Global Vision Expands

The map is changing. And the NFL is driving the change.

This is more than marketing. It’s more than merchandise. It’s a belief that football’s heartbeat can be heard far from its traditional home fields. Since that first London game in 2007, the league has slowly and steadily widened its scope—two games, then three, then a leap to Germany in 2022. Brazil followed. And now, Ireland and Spain join the mosaic.

But the journey isn’t stopping. The league already has eyes on 2026. Melbourne, Australia, is slated to host an NFL game—marking a shift not just across continents, but hemispheres.

For players, it’s a chance to inspire. For coaches, a logistical puzzle. And for fans—especially those watching from time zones far from New York or Dallas—it’s a moment. A memory. Proof that football isn’t just America’s game anymore.

The shield is going global. The story is expanding. And 2025 is only the beginning.