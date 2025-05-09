After their historic win at Super Bowl LIX, football fans eagerly await news of who the Philadelphia Eagles will play in their Week 1 Thursday night NFL opener.

Join as as we outline and predict who the Eagles could kick their season off with at home on September 4th as we await the 2025 NFL schedule release.

Who Will Philadelphia Eagles Play In Week 1 Opener?

After triumphing 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX, all eyes will be on the Philadelphia Eagles in the upcoming NFL campaign.

The Eagles have eight possible Week 1 opponents based on their home games, with some teams more likely to be the two-time Super Bowl champions’ opponents than other.

The eight teams that could face Philly on September 4th at Lincoln Financial Field are the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Detriot Lions and Los Angeles Rams.

Of these eight franchises, there are a few more likely than the other. On the surface it seems it’s highly unlikely that Saquon Barkely, Jalen Hurts and co line up against the Broncos, Giants, Cowboys or Raiders. This leaves the Rams, Bears, Commanders and Lions.

Of those four, you’ve to say the Eagles vs Rams would hit the sweet spot. A Rams at Eagles opener checks the most boxes for what the NFL usually desire in an opener, as long as the NFL can resist giving us an NFC East matchup.

If it isn’t the Rams, then it could be the Detriot Lions. The only sticking point here is whether the NFL wants to use that match-up for the opening night, or rather save it for a super Sunday during the midseason.

A Week 1 encounter between the Commanders and Eagles could be a mouth-watering match-up, given the fact Washington were the only team to beat Philly from last October right through to the Super Bowl.

Another fun opener and possibly the third or fourth most likely would be the Bears at Eagles tie. The narrative of Ben Johnson’s NFL coaching debut and Caleb Williams’ second season make sense, but it seems the Rams, Lions or Commanders is the most likely.

When Is The Eagles’ NFL Season Opener Announced?

Although not officially confirmed, there has been rife speculation that Philadelphia’s NFL 2025 season opener will be announced on Monday 12th May.

This is yet to be confirmed and is just a rumor, but there have been several reports indicating that the Eagles Week 1 Thursday night opening opponents for September 4th will be announced on NBC’s ‘Today’ show on Monday night.

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Eagles will kick-off the 2025 NFL campaign at Lincoln Financial Field.

By the time they take to the field for their 2025 season opener, it will have been almost seven months since the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX.

Football fans eagerly await who the NFL has cooked up for the regular-season opener for Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, Saquon Barkley and co.

When Is The Full 2025 NFL Schedule Released?

The full 2025 NFL schedule release is set to be officially announced on Wednesday 14th May.

The entire schedule for the 2025 NFL regular-season will be confirmed then, with football fans all across the United States eagerly awaiting news on who their opponents will be in Week 1 and beyond.

As of today, the only thing football fans do know is that the Eagles will kick-off the new season at home on Thursday, September 4th.

Stay tuned for an official announcement on the full 2025 NFL schedule release.