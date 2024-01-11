Betting

NFL Odds: Three Unique Prop Bets For Wild Card Weekend via BetOnline

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are just a couple of days away from the start of Wild Card Weekend in the NFL. There will be six games played over the span of three days, starting with the Browns vs Texans on Saturday afternoon and wrapping up with the Eagles vs Buccaneers on Monday night. There is plenty of betting action available, as the NFL postseason presents one of the biggest betting markets of the year, and BetOnline is getting in on the action.

NFL Wild Card Props Available At BetOnline

The traditional lines of course exist, and there are interesting proposition bets on player performance that are available. But there are some seriously unique prop bets that are on the list as well, including some “which will be shown first” options. There are some matchups during the opening weekend of the postseason that hold story lines beyond just the game at hand, and you can wager on which story the broadcasts choose to show first:

Dolphins @ Chiefs – Which Will Be Shown First?

Taylor Swift (-300)

Tyreek Hill with Chiefs (+200)

One of the biggest story lines of Wild Card Weekend will be Tyreek Hill’s return to Kansas City. It will be the first time that the speedy wide receiver has played at Arrowhead Stadium since he was a member of the Chiefs, and there is plenty of anticipation for the individual matchup.

But he pales in comparison to the celebrity of Taylor Swift, who will likely be in attendance for Kansas City’s first playoff game. The NFL cameras have been fixated on the pop star all season long, and the odds are that she’ll be shown on your screen before Hill is shown wearing a Chiefs jersey.

Packers @ Cowboys – Which Will Be Shown First?

Mike McCarthy Green Bay Super Bowl (-200)

Dez Bryant No Catch (+150)

Current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spent 12 years in Green Bay earlier in his career, and won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010. Will images of that day be shown first? Or will it be one of the biggest moments in the historic rivalry between the two sides, when Dez Bryant’s controversial no-catch cost Dallas a chance at advancing to the 2014 NFC Championship game?

Rams @ Lions – Which Will Be Shown First?

Matthew Stafford with Lions (-250)

Jared Goff with Rams (+170)

A few years ago, the Rams and Lions swapped quarterbacks. Jared Goff was sent to Detroit while Matthew Stafford headed for Los Angeles, and it looked like the latter got the better end of the deal initially. The Rams won a Super Bowl under Stafford, but Goff and the Lions are one of the up-and-coming teams in the league and have one of the better offensive attacks in the NFL this year.

Which one of them will be shown in their old uniform first?

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
