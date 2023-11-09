Tonight, the Carolina Panthers will be on the road to face the Chicago Bears to start Week 10. Both teams are coming off a loss in Week 9. In their last game, the Colts lost 27-13 to the Indianapolis Colts at home. Rookie QB Bryce Young had the worst game of his short career so far. He threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns by Indy.

Chicago lost 24-17 to the Saints in Week 9. Tyson Bagent is still the starter for the Bears while Justin Fields deals with a thumb injury. Fields hasn’t been ruled out for tonight’s game, but he is listed as doubtful. Bagent will almost certainly start tonight barring Fields miraculously being ready to play.

The 1-7 Panthers will be on the road tonight to face the 2-7 Bears in Week 10

Back under those Thursday Night Lights pic.twitter.com/frUcyF81D1 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 9, 2023

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Panthers vs. Bears game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Bears game Week 10

1. Hayden Hurst Over 16.5 receiving yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

This season, the Carolina Panthers are one of two teams heading into Week 10 with just one win. They are 1-7 to start the year and it hasn’t been promising after having the #1 overall pick in 2023. Bryce Young has been underwhelming to start the year and Panthers fans are hoping he’ll turn it around in the second half of the season.

One of Young’s top targets this season is starting TE Hayden Hurst. He’s played in all eight games for the Panthers in 2023, averaging (21.3) yards per game. In Week 9, Hurst had two catches for 54 yards and a long of 48. Tonight, his O/U for receiving yards is set at (16.5) vs. the Bears. Hurst has gone over that number in half of his games played this season.

2. D’Onta Foreman Over 63.5 rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

Injuries have forced backups into starting roles at a few key positions for the Bears this season. One of them being RB. Khalil Herbert is on the IR and is still dealing with a hamstring injury. In his place, Roschon Johnson and D’Onta Foreman have gotten most of the carries. In the past few weeks, Foreman has solidified himself as the lead back when Herbert is out.

Last Sunday, Foreman had 20 carries for 83 yards vs. the Saints. Tonight, his O/U for rushing yards is set at (63.5) vs. the Panthers. Foreman has gone over that number in three of his five games played this season. Carolina is 28th out of 32 teams this season, allowing (131.8) rushing yards per ga,e in 2023.

3. Adam Thielen Over (6.5) receptions @ (-130) via BetOnline

While the Panthers have struggled on offense this season, Bryce Young knows who his favorite target is. Adam Thielen is in his first year with Carolina and he’s quickly become their WR1. This season, Thielen has 62 catches for 610 yards and four touchdowns. With the Vikings in 2022, Thielen had just 70 catches for 716 yards. He’s on pace to shatter those numbers with the Panthers in his first season.

Tonight, Thielen’s O/U for receptions is set at (6.5) vs. the Bears. He’s gone over that number in six of his eight games played in 2023. In his last game, Thielen had five catches on six targets for just 29 receiving yards. The Panthers will be on the road tonight to face the Bears who will be without Justin Fields.