Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Jets Vs. Browns Game Via BetOnline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
David Njoku Browns pic
David Njoku Browns pic

Tonight, the Jets will be on the road to face the Browns on TNF. New York has a 6-9 record in 2023 after a 30-28 win vs. the Commanders in Week 16. Zach Wilson is out again for the Jets and Trevor Simean will start his second-straight game. The Jets have already used four different QBs in 2023. It will not be an easy game for New York on offense. They will be facing one of the top defensive units in the NFL. 

Cleveland is 10-5 this season and is in a position to make the playoffs in 2023. They won their last game 36-22 on the road vs. the Texans. New York has started four different QBs this season and so have the Browns. Injuries have killed Cleveland at QB this season and they had to turn to veteran Joe Flacco to save them. He’s done an incredible job and has the team on a three-game win streak.

The Jets will be on the road in Week 17 to face the Browns on TNF

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Jets vs. Browns game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Jets vs. Browns game Week 17

1. Joe Flacco Over 233.5 passing yards @ (-112) via BetOnline

When the Browns needed to add a veteran QB, they turned to Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco. Before his time with the Browns this season, he played for the Jets in 2022. When Dorian Thompson-Robinson went down, Flacco was their guy. He lost his first start of the season to the Rams but has since won the last three games in a row.

Flacco is averaging (326.8) yards per game in four starts this season. His O/U for TNF is set at (233.5) vs. the Jets. That is a number that the veteran QB should have no problem hitting. Without Nick Chubb, the Browns have had to rely on their passing attack in 2023. It’s been lackluster at times, but Joe Flacco has brought new life to the offense. The Browns and himself will look to keep their win streak alive when they face the Jets in Week 17.

Bet Joe Flacco Over 233.5 passing yards (-112) @ BetOnline

2. Breece Hall Under (41.5) rushing yards @ (-108) via BetOnline 

As a rookie for the Jets in 2022, Breece Hall was limited to just seven games due to injury. However, the 22-year-old has bounced back with a stellar sophomore season and has shown a lot of promise for New York. Quarterback is still a major issue for the Jets, but they may have found their franchise RB in Hall. He’s a dual-threat player and he put his skills on display in Week 16. Hall had 95 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns along with 12 catches for 96 receiving yards.

His O/U for rushing yards is set at (41.5) vs. the Browns. Hall has gone under that number in 10 of his 15 games played in 2023. Last week was a rare occasion where he was productive as a rusher and a pass catcher. Before that game, he had not gone over (41.5) rushing yards since 11/6 vs. the Chargers.

Bet Breece Hall Under 41.5 rushing yards (-108) @ BetOnline

3. David Njoku Over 5.5 receptions @ (-104) via BetOnline 

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Browns used the 29th overall pick to select TE David Njoku out of Miami. He’s now in his 7th season with Cleveland and has played in 94 career games. This is far and away his most productive year in the NFL. His (748) yards, (75) receptions, and (49.9) yards per game are all career highs. It’s been a breakout year for the 27-year-old.

Tonight, his O/U for receptions is set at (5.5) vs. the Jets. Njoku has gone over that number in seven of his 15 games this season, including his last three in a row. He’s built a quick connection with QB Joe Flacco. That’s why Njoku is averaging over seven catches and nearly 80 receding yards in his last three games.

Bet David Njoku Over 5.5 receptions (-104) @ BetOnline

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 231228035444 01 russell wilson benching
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Will Russell Wilson Play For The Patriots In 2024?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 28 2023
Jamal Murray Nuggets pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Grizzlies Vs. Nuggets Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 28 2023

Tonight, the Grizzlies will be on the road to face the Nuggets for the second time this season. In their first matchup, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets won, 108-104 on…

c62ae76ba6525c05f1e565f432e2c82b
Betting
NFL Odds: Will Kevin Stefanski Win The Coach Of The Year Award?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023

Dan Campbell has been at or near the top of the board when it comes to odds of winning the NFL Coach of the Year award. He has turned a…

6885775 web1 6885775 9bdb10c5e3a44625825cf9780ee59f65
Betting
NFL Odds: Joe Flacco Enters Comeback Player Of The Year Conversation
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2
Betting
NFL MVP Odds: Brock Purdy Falls Flat And Is Out As The Favorite
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 26 2023
rsz usatsi 19879295 168386351 lowres 1 e1677596176748
Betting
NBA Odds: Betting Lines For Each Christmas Day Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 23 2023
Deontay Wilder - Boxing - (photo: IMAGN)
Betting
How to Bet on Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in Texas – Best TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 23 2023
Arrow to top