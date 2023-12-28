Tonight, the Jets will be on the road to face the Browns on TNF. New York has a 6-9 record in 2023 after a 30-28 win vs. the Commanders in Week 16. Zach Wilson is out again for the Jets and Trevor Simean will start his second-straight game. The Jets have already used four different QBs in 2023. It will not be an easy game for New York on offense. They will be facing one of the top defensive units in the NFL.

Cleveland is 10-5 this season and is in a position to make the playoffs in 2023. They won their last game 36-22 on the road vs. the Texans. New York has started four different QBs this season and so have the Browns. Injuries have killed Cleveland at QB this season and they had to turn to veteran Joe Flacco to save them. He’s done an incredible job and has the team on a three-game win streak.

When the Browns needed to add a veteran QB, they turned to Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco. Before his time with the Browns this season, he played for the Jets in 2022. When Dorian Thompson-Robinson went down, Flacco was their guy. He lost his first start of the season to the Rams but has since won the last three games in a row.

Flacco is averaging (326.8) yards per game in four starts this season. His O/U for TNF is set at (233.5) vs. the Jets. That is a number that the veteran QB should have no problem hitting. Without Nick Chubb, the Browns have had to rely on their passing attack in 2023. It’s been lackluster at times, but Joe Flacco has brought new life to the offense. The Browns and himself will look to keep their win streak alive when they face the Jets in Week 17.

As a rookie for the Jets in 2022, Breece Hall was limited to just seven games due to injury. However, the 22-year-old has bounced back with a stellar sophomore season and has shown a lot of promise for New York. Quarterback is still a major issue for the Jets, but they may have found their franchise RB in Hall. He’s a dual-threat player and he put his skills on display in Week 16. Hall had 95 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns along with 12 catches for 96 receiving yards.

His O/U for rushing yards is set at (41.5) vs. the Browns. Hall has gone under that number in 10 of his 15 games played in 2023. Last week was a rare occasion where he was productive as a rusher and a pass catcher. Before that game, he had not gone over (41.5) rushing yards since 11/6 vs. the Chargers.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Browns used the 29th overall pick to select TE David Njoku out of Miami. He’s now in his 7th season with Cleveland and has played in 94 career games. This is far and away his most productive year in the NFL. His (748) yards, (75) receptions, and (49.9) yards per game are all career highs. It’s been a breakout year for the 27-year-old.

Tonight, his O/U for receptions is set at (5.5) vs. the Jets. Njoku has gone over that number in seven of his 15 games this season, including his last three in a row. He’s built a quick connection with QB Joe Flacco. That’s why Njoku is averaging over seven catches and nearly 80 receding yards in his last three games.