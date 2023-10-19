To kick off Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, the Jaguars will be in New Orleans tonight to face the Saints on TNF. In Week 6, the Jaguars beat the Colts 37-20. Starting QB Trevor Lawrence slightly sprained his knee in the final minutes of that game. Barring a setback, he’s expected to play tonight vs. New Orleans.

During their Week 6 matchup, the Saints lost 20-13 to the Texans on the road. After spending the last four weeks on the IR, Jamaal Williams is expected to play tonight vs. the Jaguars. This will be the Saints’ first game this season where Alvin Kamara and Williams are both available.

The Saints are favored (-2) tonight at home vs. the Jaguars

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Saints game Week 7

1. Alvin Kamara Over 4.5 receptions @ (-114) via BetOnline

To start the 2023 season, Alvin Kamara was suspended for the first three games. In Week 4, the 28-year-old returned to the field for New Orleans. The Saints are 1-2 in the three games he’s played this season. Kamara is an elite dual-threat RB and he shines in the open field making people miss. This season, Kamara has 23 total receptions for 86 yards.

Heading into TNF, his O/U for receptions is at (4.5). That’s a number that he’s gone over in two of the three games he’s played in 2023. Kamara has 13 receptions in Week 4, three in Week 5, and seven in Week 6. Jacksonville’s defense has been scrappy this season and is better than many people think. The Saints and Alvin Kamara will be a good test to see just how good the Jags’ defense really is.

2. Josh Allen Over 0.5 a sack @ (126) via BetOnline

Tonight, the Jaguars’ defense will have to try and contain the talented skill players the Saints have. One way they can stop that is by having a dominant pass rush vs. New Orleans. So far this season, the team has 12 total sacks through their first six games. Seven of those 12 sacks have come from LB Josh Allen. As a rookie in 2019, he had 10.5 sacks. At the rate he’s playing this season, Allen should easily set a new career-high for sacks in a single season.

Through his first six games, Allen has had at least one sack in half of them. He’s also had two games this season with 3+ sacks. The 26-year-old has developed into an elite pass-rusher for Jacksonville. His O/U for sacks tonight is (0.5) at (-126).

3. Calvin Ridley Over 51.5 receiving yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

After missing the entire 2022 season, Calvin Ridley is with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. He’s started in all six games this season and is second on the team in receiving yards (363). Additionally, he’s third with (28) total receptions. Ridley is used to being a WR1 in the past, but Jacksonville likes to spread the ball around.

That doesn’t mean that Ridley hasn’t been able to explode for some big games this season. He’s had 100+ receding yards in two of the six games he’s played in 2023. Ridley is averaging (60.5) yards per game with Jacksonville. His O/U for receiving yards is set at (51.5) tonight vs. the Saints on TNF.