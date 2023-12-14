Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Chargers Vs. Raiders Game Via BetOnline

Tonight, the Chargers and Raiders will be meeting for the second matchup of the 2023 season. They met in Week 4 and Los Angeles won 24-17 at home. However, the Chargers will look much different on offense vs. Las Vegas. Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen are both unavailable. Easton Stick will be making his first career start vs. the Raiders on TNF in Week 15. 

For the Raiders, they are 2-5 in their last seven games played. After the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels, it’s been hard for the Raiders to find consistency in 2023. They have some talented players on their roster, but the team is only 5-8 this season. Las Vegas will have the opportunity to play a rookie QB in Easton Stick on TNF. Expect to see the Raiders play a tough game defensively.

The Chargers will be on the road tonight to face the Raiders

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Chargers vs. Raiders game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Raiders game Week 15

1. Josh Palmer Over 34.5 receiving yards @ (-130) via BetOnline

The 2023 season has not been what the Chargers expected and their receiving core has been depleted with injuries. Los Angeles lost WR Mike Williams to a season-ending injury early on in the year. For their game against the Raiders on TNF, the team will also be without their Pro Bowl WR, Keenan Allen. Luckily, they will have Josh Palmer back tonight.

Palmer has been out since Week 9 with a knee injury. He was on the IR and was designated to return to practice this week. The 24-year-old is healthy and will be available for the Chargers in Week 15. His O/U for receiving yards is set at (34.5) vs. Las Vegas. He was averaging (53.9) yards per game before the injury happened.

Bet Josh Palmer Over 34.5 receiving yards (-130) @ BetOnline

2. Davante Adams Over 6.5 receptions @ (+112) via BetOnline 

After inconsistency at QB early on in the 2023 season, the Raiders tried to make some internal moves at QB. Eventually, head coach Josh McDaniels was fired because of how poor the team looked. The offense is not the same as it was in 2022. For the second half of the season, they’ve had a rookie starting QB in Aidan O’Connell.

With their offense moving at a slower pace, it hasn’t been the season Davante Adams wanted to have. From 2020-2022, Adams had three straight seasons with 1,300+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdown receptions. His production is nowhere near that level in 2023. Regardless, Adams continues to do what he can each week to help the team win.

Bet Davante Adams Over 6.5 receptions (+112) @ BetOnline

3. Austin Ekeler Over 47.5 rushing yards @ (-115) via BetOnline

Austin Ekeler’s production as a runner and pass catcher has been limited in 2023. He missed time early on in the season due to injury his production is not what fans are used to seeing. Heading into their game against the Raiders in Week 15, the Chargers are going to be without their top QB-WR duo, Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen.

That means Ekeler could be in store for a bigger workload on TNF vs. Las Vegas. His O/U for rushing yards is set at (47.5) vs. Las Vegas. Ekeler has gone over that number in three of his last five games played. Without Herbert and Allen, the Chargers are going to rely on the production of Ekeler if they are going to have a shot at winning.

Bet Austin Ekeler Over 47.5 rushing yards (-115) @ BetOnline

