NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Buccaneers Vs. Bills Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season will kick off with the Buccaneers traveling north to face the Bills. Each team is coming off a loss in their last game. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs lost on a walk-off field by the Falcons in Week 7. Josh Allen and the Bills lost 29-25 to the Patriots on the road. 

Mayfield and the Bucs have lost two games straight since their bye in Week 5. It won’t be an easy contest for them tonight against Buffalo who presents a challenge on both sides of the ball. The Bills will need to bring their a-game as well. Buffalo has looked out of whack their last two games and will look to turn that around tonight on primetime.

Can the Bucs stop a two-game losing streak tonight vs. the Bills?

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Buccaneers vs. Bills game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Bills game Week 8

1. James Cook Under  43.5 rushing yards @ (-108) via BetOnline

In 2022, James Cook was drafted in the second round by the Buffalo Bills. He played in 16 of their 17 games last season and made zero starts. Devin Singeltary left Buffalo this offseason and Cook has become the team’s starting RB in 2023. Cook had played in all seven games this season and had made five starts for the Bills.

Tonight, his O/U for rushing yards is set at (43.5), well below his season average of (59.9). That’s because the Bucs have a top-10 defense in terms of rushing yards allowed per game this season. As a team, the Bucs are allowing just (95.8) rushing yards per game. James Cook doesn’t get a majority of the carries with Latavius Murray getting some work as well. Buffalo may have to rely on their passing game tonight vs. the Bucs.

Bet James Cook Under 43.5 rushing yards (-108) @ BetOnline

2. Stefon Diggs Over 89.5 receiving yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

The duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs has been one of the best in the NFL since the Bills acquired Diggs from Minnesota. In his first season with Buffalo in 2020, Diggs led the NFL in catches (127) and receiving yards (1.535). He was selected to his first Pro Bowl and also received first-team All-Pro honors. Diggs averaged (95.9) yards per game that season.

Through his first seven games in 2020, Diggs is on pace to break his career-high numbers from 2020. He already has 55 catches for 678 receiving yards. If he keeps up this production, he’ll have around 134 catches and 1,647 receiving yards. Both would be career highs. Against the Bucs tonight, his O/U for receiving yards is at (89.5). Diggs should crush that number on TNF.

Bet Stefon Diggs Over 89.5 receiving  yards (-114) @ BetOnline

3. Baker Mayfield Under 228.5 passing yards @ (-108) via BetOnline 

When Tom Brady retired this offseason for good, the Bucs knew they had a decision to make at QB. After a lot of debating during the offseason, the team decided to go with veteran QB Baker Mayfield. The 28-year-old is playing in his sixth season for his fourth different team. Tampa Bay has lost two in a row, but they are still 3-3 this season and are looking for a win tonight vs. the Bills.

It won’t be an easy game for Mayfield to pass the ball. Buffalo has a top-1o defense in terms of how many passing yards they’re allowing per game. Through their first seven games, the Bills are allowing an average of (201.3) yards per game. This season, Mayfield is only averaging (227.8) yards per game. His O/U for tonight’s game is set at (228.5). The under feels like a strong play.

Bet Baker Mayfield Under 228.5 passing yards (-108) @ BetOnline

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
