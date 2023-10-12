To start Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, the Chiefs will host the Broncos on TNF. Denver will be trying to snap a 15-game losing streak to Kansas City. The Broncos are 1-4 to start the season while the Chiefs are 4-1 and have won four straight. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are favored by ten and a half points tonight vs. the Broncos.

Javonte Williams is set to be active tonight after missing Week 5 with a quad injury. For the Chiefs, reports say that barring a setback. All-Pro TE Travis Kelce is expected to play tonight. Denver currently has the worst defense in the NFL in terms of yards given up per game. They’ve allowed an average of (450.6) yards per game as a team in five weeks. Additionally, they are giving up a league-worst (4.4) touchdowns per game.

Can Russell Wilson and the Broncos pull off an upset tonight vs. the Chiefs on TNF?

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Chiefs game Week 6

1. Isiah Pacheco Over 16.5 rushing attempts @ (-114) via BetOnline

Isiah Pacheco turned out to be a steal in the 2022 Draft for the Kansas City Chiefs. They took Pacheco in the 7th round out of Rutgers and took a chance on him. The 24-year-old delivered last season and became the team’s RB1. He played all 17 games last season and made 11 starts. Additionally, he started all three postseason games for the Chiefs including the Super Bowl.

Through five games this season, Pacheco is averaging (65.0) yards per contest. Tonight, his O/U for rushing attempts is at (16.5). He’s gone over that number in their last two games. Pacheco had 20 rushing attempts in weeks 4 and 5. The Denver Broncos are allowing an average of (31.6) rushing attempts to their opponents this season. A great opportunity for Pacheco to have a big night running the ball.

2. Javonte Williams Over 34.5 rushing yards @ (-106) via BetOnline

In Week 4, Javonte Williams injured his quad early in the game. The 23-year-old missed their Week 5 matchup at home vs. the Jets. Luckily, his quad injury is not serious enough to leave him out another game. NFL insiders reported that Williams will be playing in Week 6 vs. the Chiefs. Williams has played in four games this season and fully finished two of those. He only had two rushing attempts before he was injured in Week 4.

Williams has played four games for Denver this season and is averaging (34.5) rushing yards per game. That number is a bit skewed due to the fact that he had zero rushing yards in Week 4. Take that game away and Williams is averaging (46.0) rushing yards per game. His O/U for rushing yards is set a (34.5) vs. the Chiefs. A number he’s gone over in every game he’s finished this season.

3. Patrick Mahomes Over 271.5 passing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

For Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes, it’s been a down season on offense. The two-time MVP is averaging a career-low (257.4) passing yards per game this season. Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards per game last season and their offense has been slow to start 2023. That doesn’t mean that he can’t have a big game tonight vs. the Broncos.

His O/U for passing yards is set at (271.5) against the Broncos. He’s gone over that number in three of his five games played this season. Denver is currently allowing an average of (263.0) passing yards per game. Additionally, the Chiefs have a 15-game win streak against the Broncos and they will use that to their favor.