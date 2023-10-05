Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season will begin with the Bears and Commanders meeting on TNF. Chicago is still winless this season at 0-4 and has lost a franchise-record 14 straight games. The Commanders are 2-2 after starting the season 2-0 and are looking to get back on track tonight vs. the Bears.

Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel have both been cleared to play tonight vs. Chicago. Chase Claypool, Eddie Jackson, and Jaylon Johnson have been ruled out tonight for the Bears. If Chicago loses in Week 5, it will be the first time since 1997 that they will have started 0-5. The Bears will be desperate for a win tonight on the road.

The Commanders are heavy favorites tonight at home vs. the Bears on TNF in Week 5

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Bears vs. Commanders game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Bears vs. Commanders game Week 5

1. Justin Fields Under 194.5 passing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

In Week 4, Justin Fields exploded for 335 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. Take his passing yards from Week 4 away, and Fields has only passed for 526 yards through three games. That’s just (175.3) yards per game. Chicago has struggled to move the ball consistently this season and a lot of that has to do with their QB.

The Commanders are not the most dangerous team, but their defense is the strongest unit on their team. Washington has a talented defensive line and an underrated secondary. It’s not going to be easy for Justin Fields to get comfortable as a passer tonight. We saw him have a game like that vs. the Chiefs in Week 3 when he passed for only 99 yards.

2. Roschon Johnson Over 22.5 rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

This season, Khalil Herbert is playing the RB1 role for the Chicago Bears. He has 41 carries for 196 rushing yards through four games. His backup this season is rookie Roschon Johnson. In his first four games, he has 22 carries for 103 yards and one touchdown. Last week, Herbert took a majority of the snaps on offense for the Bears.

That doesn’t mean that Johnson cannot be productive in the limited roles he’s seen. His O/U for total rushing yards is set at (22.5) for tonight’s game vs. the Commanders. In his first four games, he’s gone over that number twice. Johnson’s largest number of snaps in a game was eight in Week 3. Other than that, he’s seen five or less in each game. However, Johnson is still growing into having a bigger role as the season progresses.

3. Jahan Dotson Under Under 43.5 receiving yards @ (-115)_ via BetOnline

Last season, the Commanders used the 17th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select WR Jahan Dotson. Terry McLaurin is already the team’s WR1, but Dotson is a nice compliment to what he can do. Through four games, the 23-year-old has 14 catches for 110 yards and one touchdown. That’s an average of just (27.5) yards per game.

Tonight, Dotson’s O/U for receiving yards is at (43.5). He has yet to have over 43.5 receiving yards this season. The closest he came was in Week 1 with 40 yards. Since then, he hasn’t had more than 27. Taking him under for receiving yards is a strong betting play tonight for TNF.