This Sunday, the Packers will be on the road to face the Cowboys in the wildcard round of the playoffs. Green Bay snuck into the postseason as the #7 seed in the NFC. The Packers finished 9-8 this season, second in the NFC. It was Jordan Love’s first season as a starter in the NFL and he played extremely well. Love threw for over 4,100 passing yards and had 32 touchdowns this season.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East this season after the Eagles lost to the Giants in Week 18. With a 12-5 record this season, the Cowboys are the #2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Dallas won their final two regular season games to end the 2023 year on a high note. Their head coach Mike McCarthy will be facing his former team this weekend when the Green Bay Packers are in AT&T Stadium.

The Packers will be on the road this Sunday to face the Cowboys in the playoffs

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Packers vs. Cowboys game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Packers vs. Cowboys game

1. CeeDee Lamb Over 100.5 passing yards @ (-104) via BetOnline

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb 17th overall out of Oklahoma. He was a star player in college and quickly translated that to the pros. Lamb has continuously gotten better each season and had his best yet as a member of the Cowboys. The 24-year-old was first in the NFL this season with 135 receptions and finished with 1,749 receiving yards. Just 50 yards shy of Tyrekk Hills 1,799 that led the league in 2023.

The league just announced the members of the All-Pro teams today. Lamb was lucky enough to make first-team All-pro for the first time in his four seasons. A true honor for Lamn after a special season with the Cowboys offensively. His O/U for receiving yards is set at (100.5) vs. the Packers. He’s gone over that number in eight of his 17 games this season. Expect to see Dak Prescott throwing the ball a lot vs. Green Bay and Lamb being his #1 target.

2. Jordan Love Over 247.5 passing yards @ (-108) via BetOnline

Green Bay made a tough decision when they let Aaron Rodgers go this offseason. However, the Packers felt they had a capable starting QB in Jordan Love. He was drafted 26th overall by Green Bay in the 2020 NFL Draft. Love had two seasons to be able to sit behind four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers and soak in all the knowledge he could. The 25-year-old somewhat shaped his throwing mechanics to be like Rodgers and it’s worked out well in his first full season as a starter.

Love did not miss a regular season game for Green Bay and guided the team to the postseason in 2023. In 17 games, the former first-round pick threw for 4,159 yards and 32 passing touchdowns. His 32 passing touchdowns were the second-most in the NFL this season. It was an impressive season for Love in his first year under center. Love’s O/U for passing yards is set at (247.5) vs. the Cowboys this Sunday. He’s gone over that number in eight of his 17 games played this season.

3. Jake Ferguson Over 4.5 receptions @ (+110) via BetOnline

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the top-scoring offenses in the NFL this season. That’s because of all the talent they have on that side of the ball. Dak Prescott is an established QB and has proven to be successful with the right offensive weapons. In the 2022 NFL Draft, Dallas drafted TE Jake Ferguson in the 4th round out of Wisconsin. As a rookie, Ferguson had 19 catches for 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

In 2023, Ferguson became a larger part of the passing offense and was Dak Prescott’s second-favorite target behind CeeDee Lamb. The 24-year-old had career-highs in receptions (71), receiving yards (761), and touchdowns (5) this season. He started in 16 of Dallas’ 17 games this season. His O/U for receptions is set at (4.5) vs. the Packers this Sunday. Ferguson has gone over that number in seven of his 17 games played this season.