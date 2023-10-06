Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s Cowboys Vs. 49ers Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic

Arguably the best matchup of Week 5 is on SNF. The Dallas Cowboys will be on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are coming off a 38-3 win at home vs. the Patriots. In Week 4, the 49ers beat the Cardinals, 35-16 at home. 

San Francisco is one of two teams in the NFL that are still undrafted this season at 4-0. The Cowboys have a 3-1 record and lost in Week 3 to the Arizona Cardinals. Heading into Sunday night’s matchup, the 49ers are favored by three and a half points. This game is going to be a great test to see where each team is at this point in the season.

The Cowboys and 49ers will face off on SNF in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Cowboys vs. 49ers game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. Vikings game Week 5

1. Tony Pollard Over  15.5 rushing attempts @ (-104) via BetOnline

When Ezekiel Elliot left the Cowboys this offseason, Tony Pollard immediately became the RB1 for Dallas. He was on the field for 53 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive snaps in 2023. Pollard split time with Elliot and still managed to rush for over 1,000 yards. This season, the 26-year-old is already at 311 rushing yards through four games. He’s on pace for nearly 1,300 rushing yards if he plays all 17 games this season.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, Pollard’s O/U for rushing attempts is at (15.5). He’s passed that number in two of his four games played this season. In weeks 2 and 3, Pollard has 23+ rushing attempts in each game. In his other two games, he’s averaged only (12.5) carries. Dallas is going to have to establish the run first if they want the passing game to open up. They can start doing that by getting Pollard going early.

Bet Tony Pollard Over 15.5 rushing attempts (-104) @ BetOnline

2. Christain McCaffrey Over (77.5) rushing yards @ (-113) via BetOnline

This season, Christian McCaffrey has undoubtedly been the best RB in the NFL. Through four games, he leads the league in rushing attempts (80), rushing yards (459), rushing yards per game (114.8), and rushing touchdowns (6). He’s absolutely dominated every defense that he’s played this season. McCaffrey also has 18 receptions for 141 yards and one receiving touchdown.

For Sunday’s matchup, McCaffrey’s O/U for rushing yards is set at (75.5). The All-Pro has smashed that number in every game he’s played this season. His lowest total rushing yards in a game this season was week 3 when he had 85 yards vs. the Giants. His highest total this season was in Week 1 with 152 yards. McCaffrey is averaging (114.8) rushing yards per game in the 2023 season.

Bet Christian McCaffrey Over 75.5 rushing yards (-104) @ BetOnline

3. Dak Prescott Under 241.5 passing yards @ (-115) via BetOnline

So far this season, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t had their first true test of the season. That will change this Sunday night when they face the 49ers. San Francisco is 4-0 this season and has looked dominant on both sides of the ball. For the Cowboys to win in Week 5, Dak Prescott is going to need to have his best game of the season. The 49ers are not a team that you can make a lot of mistakes against and expect to win.

Dak Prescott’s O/U for passing yards on Sunday is at (241.5). This season, the Pro Bowl QB is averaging (227.0) passing yards per game. Against the 49ers, it might be difficult for the Cowboys to get a consistent flow on offense. If that happens, they may have to rely more on the run game to get easy yards.

Bet Dak Prescott Under 241.5 passing yards (-115) @ BetOnline

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
