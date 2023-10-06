Since losing in Week 1 to the Lions, the Chiefs have won three straight and have a 3-1 record through four games. The same cannot be said for their Week 5 opponent, the Vikings. Minnesota is 1-3 and just got their first win of the season in Week 4. The Chiefs are on the road this week but are three-and-a-half-point favorites.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be on the road for their second-straight road game. They narrowly won in Week 4, 23-20 vs. the Jets. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings picked up a 21-13 win in Week 4 vs. the Panthers. Their first of the season after a 13-3 record in 2022. Minnesota is going to need to play their best defensive game of the season if they want to stop Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will be on the road in Week 5 to face the Vikings at 4:25 p.m. EST

Almost time to sink or swim. pic.twitter.com/8I9MiPkJIg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2023

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Chiefs vs. Vikings game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. Vikings game Week 5

1. Isiah Pacheco Over 56.5 rushing yards @ (-110) via BetOnline

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chiefs used a 7th-round pick on RB Isiah Pacheco out of Rutgers. When a player is drafted that late, usually not much is expected of them in their first season. That was not the case for Pacheco last season. He played in all 17 of Kansas City’s games and made 11 starts. Pacheco also started all three of the Chiefs’ playoff games in 2023, including the Super Bowl.

This season, Pacheco is the clear RB1 for Kansas City. He has 55 carries this season for 270 rushing yards and one touchdown. Through four games this season, the 24-year-old is averaging (67.5) rushing yards per contest. In Week 5, his O/U for rushing yards is set at (56.5). The former 7th-round pick has gone over that number in three of his four games played in 2023. His over for rushing yards is a strong prop for this Sunday.

2. Kirk Cousins Over 39.5 passing attempts @ (-117) via BetOnline

The Minnesota Vikings know what they do well and that’s passing the ball. Last season, Cousins passed for 29 touchdowns and 4,547 yards. If he keeps playing at the pace he’s at right now, he will shatter those numbers from last season. He could have over 45+ touchdown passes and 5,000+ passing yards at his current pace. Cousins is passing for an average of over 300+ yards per game this season and just under three touchdowns per game.

On Sunday, his O/U for pass attempts is at (39.5). In three of his four games played this season, the Pro Bowl QB has gone over that number. The only time he didn’t do it was last week vs. the Panthers. Minnesota’s run game has not been overly impressive this season. It’s been on Kirk Cousins and his receivers to get the job done this season.

3. Travis Kelce Over (79.5) receiving yards @ (-106) via BetOnline

So far this season, Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce has been off to a slower start. He missed their game in Week 1 but has been active since then. Kelce has 17 catches this season for 157 yards and two touchdowns. That’s an average of (51.7) yards per game, much less than his career average of (71.4). The two-time All-Pro is due for a breakout game this season. It could come on Sunday vs. the Vikings.

Wide receiver Justin Watson is actually the team’s leader in yards through the first four games at 163. Kelce will almost certainly lead the team after their game this weekend. His O/U for receiving yards on Sunday is set at (77.5). The 34-year-old has not hit that number yet this season, but he is due for a breakout performance.