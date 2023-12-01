In Week 13, one game stands out among the rest. The 49ers will be on the road this weekend to face the Eagles. It’s a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship game where Philadelphia won, 31-7. Christian McCaffrey and the Niners are 8-3 heading into this matchup and have won three straight games.

They’ll have an extremely tough matchup this week on the road vs. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Philly is a league-best 10-1 this season and has won five straight games. Their defense hasn’t been as dominant this season, but the offense has made up for it. The Eagles are underdogs at home this weekend to the Niners and they’ll certainly be using that as motivation.

Can the 49ers go on the road in Week 13 and upset the Eagles?

The two teams tied for 3rd most PPG this season will face off on Sunday 👀 Who will come out on top? 📺: 49ers vs. Eagles, 4:25PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/YqopEi23oo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 30, 2023

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the 49ers vs. Eagles game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Eagles game Week 13

1. DeVonta Smith Over 59.5 receiving yards @ (-113) via BetOnline

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected DeVonta Smith 10th overall. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner has had a nice start to his career with the Eagles. Smith has yet to miss a game due to injury and he’s been a reliable WR2 behind A.J. Brown. His 2023 season started slow, but Smith has picked up his production over the last four games.

This season, he has 55 catches for 738 yards and five touchdowns. Smith’s O/U for receiving yards for Sunday is set at (59.5) vs. the 49ers. He’s been over that number in five of his 11 games this season. Additionally, Smith has had over (59.5) yards in three of his last four games. Teams have had to keep an eye on A.J. Brown and that has given Smith favorable matchups that he’s capitalized on.

2. Brandon Aiyuk Over 4.5 receptions @ (-104) via BetOnline

Brandon Aiyuk is in his fourth season with the 49ers after being selected by them in the first round of the 2020 Draft. The 25-year-old is having a breakout season for San Francisco. Aiyuk’s (88.1) yards per game this season shatters his previous career-high of (62.3) per game as a rookie. He’s been thriving as the WR1 and has had big-time performances for the Niners in 2023.

On Sunday, his O/U for receptions is set at (4.5) vs. the Eagles. Aiyuk should have a favorable matchup this week vs. Philadelphia’s secondary. They’re allowing (255.7) passing yards per game this season. The fourth-worst in the NFL. That number is inflated because it is also tough to run the ball vs. the Eagles. However, their secondary has shown vulnerability in 2023.

3. Jalen Hurts Over 10.5 carries @ (+106) via BetOnline

The Eagles took Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 Draft and struck gold with that pick. Hurts is the modern-day dual-threat QB that can beat you through the air and on the ground. He continues to get better with each passing season and is the betting favorite at the moment on BetOnline to win MVP in 2023. So far, Hurts has 18 passing and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Hurts’ O/U for rushing attempts is set at (10.5) vs. the 49ers. He has been over that number in five games this season, including his last two. The 25-year-old will take whatever the defense gives him and find ways to win games. This is the second time this season that the Eagles are not favored heading into the game.