Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s 49ers Vs. Eagles Game Via BetOnline

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic

In Week 13, one game stands out among the rest. The 49ers will be on the road this weekend to face the Eagles. It’s a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship game where Philadelphia won, 31-7. Christian McCaffrey and the Niners are 8-3 heading into this matchup and have won three straight games. 

They’ll have an extremely tough matchup this week on the road vs. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Philly is a league-best 10-1 this season and has won five straight games. Their defense hasn’t been as dominant this season, but the offense has made up for it. The Eagles are underdogs at home this weekend to the Niners and they’ll certainly be using that as motivation.

Can the 49ers go on the road in Week 13 and upset the Eagles?

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the 49ers vs. Eagles game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Eagles game Week 13

1. DeVonta Smith Over 59.5 receiving yards @ (-113) via BetOnline

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected DeVonta Smith 10th overall. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner has had a nice start to his career with the Eagles. Smith has yet to miss a game due to injury and he’s been a reliable WR2 behind A.J. Brown. His 2023 season started slow, but Smith has picked up his production over the last four games.

This season, he has 55 catches for 738 yards and five touchdowns. Smith’s O/U for receiving yards for Sunday is set at (59.5) vs. the 49ers. He’s been over that number in five of his 11 games this season. Additionally, Smith has had over (59.5) yards in three of his last four games. Teams have had to keep an eye on A.J. Brown and that has given Smith favorable matchups that he’s capitalized on.

Bet DeVonta Smith Over 59.5 receiving yards (-113) @ BetOnline

2. Brandon Aiyuk Over 4.5 receptions @ (-104) via BetOnline

Brandon Aiyuk is in his fourth season with the 49ers after being selected by them in the first round of the 2020 Draft. The 25-year-old is having a breakout season for San Francisco. Aiyuk’s (88.1) yards per game this season shatters his previous career-high of (62.3) per game as a rookie. He’s been thriving as the WR1 and has had big-time performances for the Niners in 2023.

On Sunday, his O/U for receptions is set at (4.5) vs. the Eagles. Aiyuk should have a favorable matchup this week vs. Philadelphia’s secondary. They’re allowing (255.7) passing yards per game this season. The fourth-worst in the NFL. That number is inflated because it is also tough to run the ball vs. the Eagles. However, their secondary has shown vulnerability in 2023.

Bet Brandon Aiyuk Over 59.5 receptions (-104) @ BetOnline

3. Jalen Hurts Over 10.5 carries @ (+106) via BetOnline

The Eagles took Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 Draft and struck gold with that pick. Hurts is the modern-day dual-threat QB that can beat you through the air and on the ground. He continues to get better with each passing season and is the betting favorite at the moment on BetOnline to win MVP in 2023. So far, Hurts has 18 passing and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Hurts’ O/U for rushing attempts is set at (10.5) vs. the 49ers. He has been over that number in five games this season, including his last two. The 25-year-old will take whatever the defense gives him and find ways to win games. This is the second time this season that the Eagles are not favored heading into the game.

Bet Jalen Hurts Over 10.5 carries (+106) @ BetOnline

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Mitchell Robinson Knicks pic
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Friday’s Knicks Vs. Raptors Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
dims.apnews 3
Betting
NFL Odds: Is Jalen Hurts Running Away With The MVP Award?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h

During the wild, back-and-forth game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts had a roller coaster of a game. He entered the contest as…

Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Seahawks Vs. Cowboys Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 30 2023

To kick off Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, the Seahawks will be on the road tonight to face the Cowboys. Seattle is 6-5 this season and has lost…

skysports bill belichick new england patriots 6374416
Betting
NFL Odds: Is Bill Belichick An Option To Be Carolina Panthers Next Head Coach?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 30 2023
d00b26614db064cefd4b69f7a375b866
Betting
NBA Odds: Holmgren Overtakes Wembanyama As Rookie Of The Year Favorite
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 30 2023
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
Betting
NFL Week 13 Expert Picks & Predictions: Colts, Dolphins, and Jaguars among consensus picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 29 2023
Paolo Banchero Magic pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Wizards Vs. Magic Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 29 2023
Arrow to top