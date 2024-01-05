Betting

In the final Week of the 2023 regular season, there are still several teams fighting for their playoff hopes. The Houston Texans are currently on the bubble to make the postseason. Houston is going to control what they can control, and that is getting a win this Sunday vs. the Colts. It will be their second matchup of the season vs. Indianapolis. 

C.J. Stroud and the Texans lost 31-20 to the Colts in Week 2. Both teams are 9-7 heading into this matchup. For either team to have a chance at making the playoffs, they’ll need the Jaguars to lose to the Titans in Week 18. If Jacksonville wins, the Texans’ and Colts’ playoff hopes would be extremely slim. Houston is currently favored (1.5) on the road vs. the Colts.

If Jacksonville loses, the winner of Texans vs. Colts will win the AFC South in 2023

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Texans vs. Colts game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Texans vs. Colts game Week 18

1. C.J. Stroud Over 264.5 passing yards @ (-121) via BetOnline

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans nailed their two first-round picks by drafting C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson. Both have been game-changers for their franchise this season. With one week left in the 2023 regular season, Stroud is currently the betting favorite at (-650) via BetOnline to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He’s thrown for 3,844 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just five interceptions this season. Stroud also has 147 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

As a rookie, the 22-year-old is averaging (274.6) passing yards per game. His O/U for Saturday night is set at (264.5) vs. the Colts. Stroud has gone over that number in eight of his 14 games played in 2023. Houston knows what’s at stake this weekend. A win could potentially give them the division title and an automatic bid into the postseason. C.J. Stroud will look to make that happen tomorrow night.

Bet C.J. Stroud Over 264.5 passing yards (-121) @ BetOnline

2. Jonathan Taylor Over 71.5 rushing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

Injuries and contract disputes limited Jonathan Taylor’s playing time for the Colts in 2023. After missing games to start the season, Taylor finally signed a contract extension to stay with the team. He got a three-year, $42 million deal with $26.5 million guaranteed. It would have been extremely hard for the Colts to not resign Taylor after leading the league in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and rushing yards per game in 2021.

In 2023, Taylor has played in nine of Indianapolis’ 16 games. This Saturday will be his 10th of the season. He is averaging (61.4) rushing yards per game, the lowest of his career. His O/U for rushing yards is set at (71.5) vs. the Texans. The one-time All-Pro has gone over that number in four of his nine games played this season.

Bet Jonathan Taylor Over 71.5 rushing yards (-114) @ BetOnline

3. Dalton Schultz Over 4.5 receptions @ (-114) via BetOnline 

After five seasons with the Cowboys, TE Dalton Schultz is in his first season with the Texans. It’s been a productive 2023 for the 27-year-old. He has 54 catches for 593 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Schultz is averaging (42.4) yards per game this season and has been a reliable target for rookie QB C.J. Stroud. He has the third-most receiving yards (593) and second-most receptions (54) out of any Texan in 2023.

His O/U for receptions is set at (4.5) vs. the Colts. Schultz has gone over that number in eight of his 14 games played this season. Houston is going to need elite production from everyone on their team if they want to beat the Colts in Week 18. Earlier this season, they lost 31-20 at home to the Colts. They’ll be on the road for a primetime game vs. Indianapolis on Saturday night. This is the Texans’ first game this season that has not been played at 1:00 p.m.

Bet Dalton Schultz Over 4.5 receptions (-114) @ BetOnline

